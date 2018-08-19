 Waldorf Man Critically Injured After His Motorcycle Struck by SUV - Southern Maryland Headline News
Waldorf Man Critically Injured After His Motorcycle Struck by SUV

LA PLATA, Md. (August 19, 2018)—Police in Charles County report that a 30-year-old man from Waldorf was critically injured after the motorcycle he was riding was struck by another vehicle. Joshua Vinson was flown to a hospital with critical injuries but died the following day.

On Thursday, August 16 at 11 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle. A preliminary investigation showed the driver of a Chevrolet Traverse was making a left turn from Middletown Road onto Billingsley Road when the driver struck a motorcycle which was travelling north on Middletown Road. When the Traverse struck the motorcycle, it caused the motorcycle to hit a Honda Civic which was stopped at a red light on Billingsley Road at the intersection of Middletown Road. The operator of the motorcycle was ejected and critically injured. He was flown by US Park Police to a trauma center and is in critical condition.

Members of the Traffic Operations Unit responded are continuing the investigation.

