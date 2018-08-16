Domestic Dispute in Lexington Park Leads to non-fatal Shooting

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. (August 16, 2018)—Maryland State Police report that a domestic dispute in Lexington Park this afternoon led to a non-fatal shooting. Investigation revealed an argument at the residence led to the suspect, Michael Fischer, 21, of Lexington Park, firing a shot gun round towards the victim, an 18 year-old woman, striking her in the leg. She suffered a non-life threatening injury and was later transported by ambulance to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital where she was treated and released.



The suspect fled the scene and an extensive search began. With the assistance of numerous law enforcement officials, MSP STATE team, County SWAT team, state and county negotiators, Criminal Enforcement investigators, K9, and MSP Aviation, Fischer was located in the area and placed under arrest. He was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center and charged with 1st & 2nd Degree Assault, reckless endangerment and numerous firearm related charges.



Fischer was found to be prohibited from possessing firearms/ammunition due to an active protective order.



The incident occurred at approximately 12:18 p.m. in the 48000 block of Hillside Drive.



The incident is under investigation, anyone with information is urged to contact TFC B. Ditoto at 301-475-8955.