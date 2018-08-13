Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

, is awardedfor modification P00010 to a delivery order (N0001917F0108) previously issued against basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020. This modification provides for the procurement of Aircraft Management System (AMS) and Panoramic Cockpit Display (PCD) components, mitigating hardware lead time schedule risk for Technical Refresh Phase 3 development, as well as integration of AMS and PCD into identified development laboratories to support Lot 15 F-35 Lightning II production. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in September 2019. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $15,852,703 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001918F030 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0014). This order provides for the procurement of spare and sustainment parts to maintain the RQ-21A Blackjack unmanned aircraft system in support of the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Bingen, Washington, and is expected to be completed in January 2019. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $9,00,000 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00003 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-18-C-1004) for continued design maturation and development of contractually identified Block 4 common capabilities. These efforts are in support of the F-35 Phase 2.2(A)(1) pre-modernization of common capabilities in support of the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and the international partners. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in July 2019. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) and international partner funds in the amount of $27,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($83,950,846; 79.96 percent) and the international partners ($21,040,207; 20.04 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N0001917F0472 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020). This order provides for the procurement of ancillary mission equipment for F-35 Lightning II low-rate initial production Lot 12 aircraft in support of the Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy, the non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants and foreign military sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in January 2021. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Air Force); fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps), non-DoD participant and FMS funds in the amount of $301,980,301 will be obligated at time of award, $41,066,198 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Air Force ($109,727,547; 36 percent); Marine Corps ($50,115,140; 17 percent); Navy ($8,979,210; 3 percent); non-DoD participants ($102,334,986; 34 percent); and FMS customers ($30,823,418; 10 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, contract for the procurement of five CFM56-7B27AE engines, four CFM56-7B27AE engine compressor cases and four associated kits for the Navy and one CFM56-7B27AE engine for the government of Australia in support of the P-8 Poseidon aircraft. Work will be performed in Villaroche, France (53 percent); Durham, North Carolina (43 percent); Singapore (3 percent); and Bromont, Canada (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2019. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); and foreign cooperative project funds in the amount of $79,981,638 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($67,118,388; 84 percent); and the government of Australia ($12,863,250; 16 percent). This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1071)., is being awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001918F2654 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This order is for the retrofit documentation and kits to convert nine F/A-18E and two F/A-18F aircraft into a Blue Angel configuration in accordance with engineering change proposal 6480. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,002,107 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.