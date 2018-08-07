DUI Arrests in Charles Co. by MSP

LA PLATA, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(August 07, 2018)—The La Plata Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) released the following DUI arrest reports for the period of 7/20/2018 through 8/3/2018.Rivera, Jose Alvaro Echieverria; 22, of Waldorf, arrested on 7/20/2018 @ 0216 by Trooper Oleksak.Johnson, George Willis; 56, of Upper Marlboro, arrested on 7/20/2018 @ 2254 by Trooper Keyser.Jordan, Jena I Raquelle; 35, of Kinston, NC, arrested on 7/22/2018 @1351 by Trooper Iman.Brais, Kenneth David; 51, of Crofton, arrested on 7/23/2018 @ 1426 by Trooper Hunt.Boelter, Yolanda Cora; 48, of Lothian, arrested on 7/27/2018 @ 0045 by Trooper Kreczmer.Scott, Jada Therese; 23, of Fort Washington, arrested on 7/27/2018 @ 0247 by Trooper Burroughs.Schools, Zachary Jacob; 28, of Brandywine, arrested on 7/27/2018 @ 2134 by Trooper Casarella.Ford, Latasha Renee; 38, of Landover, arrested on 7/28/2018 @ 0145 by Trooper Burroughs.Carpenter, Nathaniel; 38, of White Plains, arrested on 7/28/2018 @ 0235 by Trooper Kreczmer.Barbee, Chyshanda Renee; 29, of Washington DC, arrested on 7/28/2018 @ 0335 by Trooper C. Davis.Holmes, Robert Vincent; 56, of Alexandria, Va., arrested on 7/31/2018 @ 0222 by Trooper Zentkovich.Monyel Sanders, Nate Selita; 44, of Alexandria, Va., arrested on 7/31/2018 @ 0044 by Trooper Zentkovich.Nutile, Stacey Ann; 51, of Lothian, arrested on 8/2/2018 @ 1340 by Trooper Oleksak.