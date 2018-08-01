Personnel Changes in St. Mary's Public Schools

Administrative Appointments and Transfer Announced



Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announced the administrative appointments made by the Board of Education at its meeting of June 13, 2018.



The Board appointed Ms. Nicole Ayres as Supervisor of Special Education in the Department of Special Education. Ms. Ayres holds a Master's degree from Loyola College and a Bachelor's degree from Towson University. She currently serves as a Lead Teacher for Federal/State Compliance Monitoring in the Department of Special Education.



Ms. Theresa Buckler has been appointed as Principal of Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary School. Ms. Buckler holds a Master's degree from Bowie State University and a Bachelor's degree from Towson University. She currently serves as an Assistant Principal at Greenview Knolls Elementary School.



These appointments will become effective July 1, 2018.



The Board of Education also approved the following Administrative Transfer:



Mr. Kelly McClure-Hewitt will transfer from Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Great Mills High School to Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Greenview Knolls Elementary School.



This transfer will become effective August 1, 2018.



Administrative Appointment Announced



Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announced the administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of June 27, 2018.



The Board appointed Ms. Donna Thorstensen as Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Great Mills High School. Ms. Thorstensen holds a Master's degree from Towson University and a Bachelor's degree from Lipscomb University. She currently serves as an Instructional Resource Teacher at Esperanza Middle School.



This appointment will become effective July 1, 2018.



Administrative Appointment Announced



Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announced the administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of July 11, 2018.



The Board appointed Mr. James Copsey, III as Assistant Principal III, 12 month, at Leonardtown High School. Mr. Copsey holds a Master's degree from Towson University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynchburg College. He currently serves as an Assistant Principal II at Leonardtown High School.



This appointment will become effective Monday, July 18, 2018.