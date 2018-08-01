DUI Arrests in Charles Co. by MSP

LA PLATA, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(August 01, 2018)—The La Plata Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) released the following DUI arrest reports.Thompson, Erik Michael; 34, of Dunkirk, arrested on 5/31/2018 @ 0234 by Trooper PhillipsLevesque, Chalie S.; 21, of Kenney, Illinois, arrested on 6/3/2018 @ 0111 by Trooper PhillipsProctor 3rd, George Edward; 43, of Waldorf, arrested on 6/3/2018 @ 0148 by Trooper SabockCreer Amos, Jalen Kennedy; 23, of Dover, Delaware, arrested on 6/3/2018 @ 0353 by Trooper OleksakHoward, Raymond David; 29, of Washington, DC, arrested on 6/4/2018 @ 0456 by Trooper PhillipsRandall, Douglas Anthony; 53, of Waldorf, arrested on 6/5/2018 @1236 by Trooper LeachMarshall, Talisha Mae; 36, of Waldorf, arrested on 6/6/2018 @ 0247 by Trooper KeyserNibblins, Charmin Nicole; 35, of Morrow, Ga., arrested on 6/10/2018 @ 0105 by Trooper ZentkovichLong, Andrea Frances; 33, of Waldorf, arrested on 6/10/2018 @ 0255 by Trooper ZentkovichNance, Donald Jay, Jr.; 34, of Indian Head, arrested on 6/10/2018 @ 1928 by Trooper CasarellaWinemiller, Kevin Craig; 53, of La Plata, arrested on 6/15/2018 @ 0159 by Trooper ImanBecton, Linwood Earl; 28, of Ft. Washington, arrested on 6/16/2018 @ 0107 by Trooper FosterEstep, Dante Javon; 38, of Middletown, Ohio, arrested on 6/16/2018 @ 0122 by Trooper HuntHudley, Michael Leon; 50, of Ft. Washington, arrested on 6/17/2018 @ 0135 by Trooper ImanHall, Alanda Marie; 52, of Waldorf, arrested on 6/20/2018 @ 0024 by Trooper FosterChowdhury, Narisa Afsar; 22, of Leesburg, Va., arrested on 6/21/2018 @ 0308 by Trooper LeachDyson, Sacohn Nicole; 31, of Washington, DC, arrested on 6/22/2018 @ 0030 by Trooper LeachMuse, Clarence Henry; 30, of Waldorf, arrested on 6/23/2018 @ 0248 by Trooper FosterHorton, Deiron Demond; 44, of Waldorf, arrested on 6/26/2018 @ 0004 by Trooper OleksakJones, Stephanie Michele; 25, of Temple Hills, arrested on 6/28/2018 @ 0024 by Trooper PhillipsRogers, Byron Keith; 49, of Waldorf, arrested on 6/29/2018 @ 0054 by Trooper OleksakKnott, John Walter; 48, of Najemoy, arrested on 6/29/2018 @ 1937 by Trooper ZentkovichWilliams, Najiyah Amina; 33, of Hyattsville, arrested on 7/2/2018 @ 0206 by Trooper BurroughsFields, Clarence Waddell; 38, of Capitol Heights, arrested on 7/4/2018 @ 0030 by Trooper BurroughsDouglas, Terrence Rudolph; 62, of Upper Marlboro, arrested on 7/5/2018 @ 0215 by Trooper HusseyJohnson, Frederick Darnell; 35, of Columbus, Ga., arrested on 7/5/2018 @ 2057 by Trooper CasarellaEllis, Kyani Lanay; 30, of Waldorf, arrested on 7/7/2018 @ 0017 by Trooper ZentkovichParis, Antoine B.; 38, of Bryans Road, arrested on 7/7/2018 @ 0424 by Trooper ZentkovichRose, Melanie Latannja; 35, of Bryans Road, arrested on 7/9/2018 @ 2257 by Trooper ScarlettVasquez Enriquez, Marco Tulio; 44, of Waldorf, arrested on 7/15/2018 @ 0227 by Trooper LeachCorbin, Robert Leroy; 67, of Clinton, arrested on 7/17/2018 @ 0544 by Trooper ScarlettJohnson, Roosevelt Isamu; 39, of Waldorf, arrested on 7/19/2018 @ 2125 by Trooper Burroughs