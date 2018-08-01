DUI Arrests in Charles Co. by MSP

LA PLATA, Md. (August 01, 2018)—The La Plata Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) released the following DUI arrest reports.
Thompson, Erik Michael; 34, of Dunkirk, arrested on 5/31/2018 @ 0234 by Trooper Phillips
Levesque, Chalie S.; 21, of Kenney, Illinois, arrested on 6/3/2018 @ 0111 by Trooper Phillips
Proctor 3rd, George Edward; 43, of Waldorf, arrested on 6/3/2018 @ 0148 by Trooper Sabock
Creer Amos, Jalen Kennedy; 23, of Dover, Delaware, arrested on 6/3/2018 @ 0353 by Trooper Oleksak
Howard, Raymond David; 29, of Washington, DC, arrested on 6/4/2018 @ 0456 by Trooper Phillips
Randall, Douglas Anthony; 53, of Waldorf, arrested on 6/5/2018 @1236 by Trooper Leach
Marshall, Talisha Mae; 36, of Waldorf, arrested on 6/6/2018 @ 0247 by Trooper Keyser
Nibblins, Charmin Nicole; 35, of Morrow, Ga., arrested on 6/10/2018 @ 0105 by Trooper Zentkovich
Long, Andrea Frances; 33, of Waldorf, arrested on 6/10/2018 @ 0255 by Trooper Zentkovich
Nance, Donald Jay, Jr.; 34, of Indian Head, arrested on 6/10/2018 @ 1928 by Trooper Casarella
Winemiller, Kevin Craig; 53, of La Plata, arrested on 6/15/2018 @ 0159 by Trooper Iman
Becton, Linwood Earl; 28, of Ft. Washington, arrested on 6/16/2018 @ 0107 by Trooper Foster
Estep, Dante Javon; 38, of Middletown, Ohio, arrested on 6/16/2018 @ 0122 by Trooper Hunt
Hudley, Michael Leon; 50, of Ft. Washington, arrested on 6/17/2018 @ 0135 by Trooper Iman
Hall, Alanda Marie; 52, of Waldorf, arrested on 6/20/2018 @ 0024 by Trooper Foster
Chowdhury, Narisa Afsar; 22, of Leesburg, Va., arrested on 6/21/2018 @ 0308 by Trooper Leach
Dyson, Sacohn Nicole; 31, of Washington, DC, arrested on 6/22/2018 @ 0030 by Trooper Leach
Muse, Clarence Henry; 30, of Waldorf, arrested on 6/23/2018 @ 0248 by Trooper Foster
Horton, Deiron Demond; 44, of Waldorf, arrested on 6/26/2018 @ 0004 by Trooper Oleksak
Jones, Stephanie Michele; 25, of Temple Hills, arrested on 6/28/2018 @ 0024 by Trooper Phillips
Rogers, Byron Keith; 49, of Waldorf, arrested on 6/29/2018 @ 0054 by Trooper Oleksak
Knott, John Walter; 48, of Najemoy, arrested on 6/29/2018 @ 1937 by Trooper Zentkovich
Williams, Najiyah Amina; 33, of Hyattsville, arrested on 7/2/2018 @ 0206 by Trooper Burroughs
Fields, Clarence Waddell; 38, of Capitol Heights, arrested on 7/4/2018 @ 0030 by Trooper Burroughs
Douglas, Terrence Rudolph; 62, of Upper Marlboro, arrested on 7/5/2018 @ 0215 by Trooper Hussey
Johnson, Frederick Darnell; 35, of Columbus, Ga., arrested on 7/5/2018 @ 2057 by Trooper Casarella
Ellis, Kyani Lanay; 30, of Waldorf, arrested on 7/7/2018 @ 0017 by Trooper Zentkovich
Paris, Antoine B.; 38, of Bryans Road, arrested on 7/7/2018 @ 0424 by Trooper Zentkovich
Rose, Melanie Latannja; 35, of Bryans Road, arrested on 7/9/2018 @ 2257 by Trooper Scarlett
Vasquez Enriquez, Marco Tulio; 44, of Waldorf, arrested on 7/15/2018 @ 0227 by Trooper Leach
Corbin, Robert Leroy; 67, of Clinton, arrested on 7/17/2018 @ 0544 by Trooper Scarlett
Johnson, Roosevelt Isamu; 39, of Waldorf, arrested on 7/19/2018 @ 2125 by Trooper Burroughs
Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.