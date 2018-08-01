MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

(August 01, 2018)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) released the following incident and arrest reports.DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: On 6/13/2018 at 3:41 pm, Trooper First Class Costello responded to Rt. 4 and St. Leonard Rd. in St. Leonard for a reported destruction of property. The victim stated while driving southbound on Rt. 4 the operator of another vehicle preparing to pass, threw an object from their vehicle striking the victim's vehicle and a dent was observed on the vehicle. Investigation revealed. Charges are pending.BURGLARY: On 6/14/2018 at 6:09 pm, Trooper First Costello responded to the 200 block of Leason Cove Drive in Lusby for a reported burglary. Unknown suspect(s) entered the home through forced entry while the victims were at work and removed jewelry, cash and numerous firearms. Investigation continues.James E. Rackley, Jr., 52, of Solomons, arrested on 6/12/2018 @ 12:01 am by TFC S. MatthewsJoseph C. Guidotti, 35, of Huntingtown, arrested on 6/14/2018 @ 12:37 am by TPR. R. BackusEladio M. Castro, 38, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 6/15/2018 @ 09:58 pm by TPR. R. BackusDavid J. Roan, 50, of California, arrested on 6/15/2018 @ 11:49 pm by TPR. A. FraserKyle E. J. Mishou, 29, of St. Leonard, arrested on 6/17/2018 @ 12:28 am by TPR. A. FraserKrystal M. Jones, 32, of Washington, DC arrested on 6/17/2018 @ 11:45 pm by TFC K. RobinsonErica N. Taylor, 23, of Owings, arrested on 06/23/2018 @ 01:37 am by TPR R. BackusJules J. Jordan, 29, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 06/23/2018 @ 06:13 pm by TFC J. HarrodNicholas A. Kriner, 28, of Dunkirk, arrested on 06/23/2018 @ 09:00 pm by TPR K. StullRicardo Diaz Vera, 50, of Huntingtown, arrested on 06/24/2018 @ 05:05 pm by TFC J. Harrod