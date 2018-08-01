Four National Chains to Join St. Mary's Marketplace in California

BALTIMORE (July 31, 2018)—Baltimore-based developer Klein Enterprises announced today that national chains Tropical Smoothie Café, Cold Stone Creamery, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa have signed leases at St. Mary's Marketplace in California, Md.
"These tenants are going to be real 'treats' for the communities surrounding St. Mary's Marketplace," said Patricia Palumbo, director of leasing and marketing for Klein Enterprises.
Tropical Smoothie Café will operate approximately 1,300 square feet of retail space and Cold Stone Creamery and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory will share 1,200 square feet of retail space at the 104,000-square foot shopping center. Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa will open in a 2,500-square-foot space. All are expected to open in fall 2018.
As previously announced by Klein, the shopping center will be home to a drive-thru Starbucks, and a Panda Express, expected to open early this fall. Other St. Mary's Marketplace tenants now open include Harris Teeter, Café Rio, Great Clips, Mod Pizza, Batteries Plus Bulbs, Bay Country Liquors and Nail Trix.
St. Mary's Marketplace is located within close proximity to the growing residential neighborhoods of Wildewood, Lexington Park and Solomons Island, and eight miles from the Naval Air Station Patuxent River, home to the National Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division. Klein broke ground on the center in 2016.
About Klein Enterprises
Over four generations, Klein Enterprises has grown from a single department store to more than 3 million square feet of commercial and residential properties, all while upholding a tradition of hard work and innovative ideas instilled by the Klein family. Klein Enterprises, based in Baltimore, has decades of experience and success in development, acquisitions, brokerage, leasing, property and asset management. For more information on Klein Enterprises, visit www.kleinenterprises.com.