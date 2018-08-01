Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(August 01, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities.No applicable data., is being awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001918F1599 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0014). This order provides for the procurement of 120 Slim Multi-Function Displays to support government furnished equipment requirements for V-22 production aircraft and Common Configuration and Modernization retrofit aircraft for the Navy (100); Air Force (4); and the government of Japan (16). Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in October 2019. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $7,200,000 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Navy ($6,000,000; 84 percent); the Air Force ($240,000; 3 percent); and the government of Japan ($960,000; 13 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide program management support services for the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR). This contract is an additional award against a previously announced multiple award contract (N00421-18-D-0054), with an estimated aggregate ceiling for all contracts combined of. The companies will have an opportunity to compete for individual orders. Services to be provided include leading, facilitating, and ensuring the strategic planning, implementation, coordination, integration, and evaluation of programmatic activities and administrative systems for NAVAIR managed programs Program Executive Offices. Work will be performed at various locations within the NAVAIR, Patuxent River, Maryland, commuting area and is expected to be completed in June 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals as a 100 percent small business set-aside; 84 offers were received. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee modification P00008 to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-17-D-0009) for outer wing station-430 (OWS-430) non-recurring engineering and manufacturing for KC-130J aircraft, including installation of one OWS-430 prototype. Work will be performed in Centennial, Colorado (99 percent); and Sparks, Nevada (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2019. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded a not-to-exceedundefinitized contract action to provide for non-recurring production start-up and non-recurring engineering for the F/A-18 CD-108B/ALE-50(V) Control, Dispenser, Decoy, Countermeasures Integrated Multi-Platform Launch Controller (IMPLC) Lot 13 full-rate production for the government of Kuwait, including the procurement of 38 IMPLCs. In addition, this contract provides for the induction and repair of IMPLC assets, in support of the Navy. Work will be performed in Goleta, California (50 percent); Forest, Mississippi (35 percent); and Andover, Massachusetts (15 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2021. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $12,558,940 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). This contract combines purchase for the Navy ($2,567,000; 7.5 percent); and the government of Kuwait ($32,036,209; 92.5 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1055)., is awardedfirm-fixed-price-advance acquisition contract for long-lead materials items for the full-rate production of Lot 23 F414-GE-400 engines in support of the F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft. Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed in December 2019. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,594,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1061)., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N0042118F0891 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00421-17-G-0003). This delivery order provides for the Modern Transmission Security and Tactical Secure Voice Suite B, Cryptographic Equipment Application integration for the ARC-210 RT-1939A(C), RT-1990A(C) and RT-2036(C) radios in support of multiple aircraft platforms. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and is expected to be completed in January 2022. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,321,976 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded F-35 Lightning II low rate initial production Lot 11 contract (N00019-16-C-00033). This modification authorizes the procurement of diminishing manufacturing sources redesign activities in support of the F-35 Lightning II air system. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in January 2024. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Air Force); fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy and Marine Corps); and international partner funds in the amount of $171,705,115 are being obligated at time of award, $68,654,573 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($68,654,573; 39.99 percent); Navy ($34,327,287; 19.99 percent); Marine Corps ($34,327,287; 19.99 percent); and international partners ($34,395,968; 20.03 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00010 to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00421-15-D-0007) to exercise an option for organizational, selected intermediate, and limited depot-level maintenance, and logistics support services for F-5F Tiger II and F-5N Freedom Fighter aircraft. Work will be performed at the Naval Air Station (NAS) Key West, Florida (34 percent); NAS Fallon, Nevada (33 percent); and the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona (33 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy Reserve) funds in the amount of $31,964,777 are being obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price contract for the production and delivery of 140 Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing system, Night Vision Cueing and Display systems in support of Navy and Marine Corps F/A-18 squadrons. Work will be performed in Merrimack, New Hampshire (79 percent); Wilsonville, Oregon (15 percent); Atlanta, Georgia (4 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2020. Fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,989,780 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-18-C-0041)., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001918F0478 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026). This order procures three aircraft B-Kits and associated spares for the Multi-Role Tactical Common Data Link modification upgrade to the E-6B aircraft. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah (73 percent); San Diego, California (25 percent); and Boston, Massachusetts (2 percent), and is expected to be completed by August 2020. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $18,200,000, will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00663 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-02-C-3002). This modification provides for Phase 3 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Verification Simulation (VSim) / F-35 In-a-Box (FIAB) delivery of updates to the FIAB software model. In addition, this modification provides continued FIAB software model development, integration, validation, verification and support. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (80 percent); Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland (10 percent); and Marietta, Georgia (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2019. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds (Air Force and Navy) in the amount of $6,926,436 will be obligated at the time of the award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($4,495,926; 65 percent); and Navy ($2,430,510; 35 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00004 to a previously issued order issued against basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020). This modification provides for support for first of class flying trials and release of the military permit to fly for F-35B Lightning aircraft in support of the government of the United Kingdom. Work will be performed in Salmesbury, United Kingdom (52 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (44 percent); Greenville, North Carolina (2 percent); Orlando, Florida (1 percent); and Patuxent River, Maryland (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020. International partner funds in the amount of $7,808,741 will be obligated against this modification at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. An additional $5,783,000 is being obligated against previously awarded definitized contract for a total of $13,591,741. The, is the contracting activity.