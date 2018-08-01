St. Mary's Co. Gov. News Briefs

Farmers Produce Stand Vendors Still Sought for Governmental Center Campus
St. Mary's Government continues to seek local produce vendors interested in providing fresh grown produce intermittently during business hours on the St. Mary's County Governmental Center campus in Leonardtown. Vendors should also offer produce sales and options for Community Supported Agriculture (CSA). Vendors accepting WIC FMNP/SFMNP and FVC are preferred.
The Governmental Center is home to numerous governmental offices and receives many visitors daily.
Produce stand operators/farmers who are interested should call Jennifer Stone at 301-475-4200, ext. *1110. Actively licensed vendors who carry sufficient auto liability, product liability, and general liability insurance coverages will be covered.
This notification only seeks interest and is not a formal solicitation or promise of a business location at the Governmental Center. The St. Mary's County Governmental Center is located at 23115 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650.
Produce stand operators should indicate their interest no later than August 1, 2018.
National Lighthouse Weekend to be Celebrated in Piney Point
The weekend of August 4 and 5 will be a time to honor the role of lighthouses in Southern Maryland. The Piney Point Lighthouse, Museum and Historic Park hosts its annual celebration of lighthouses.
The weekend event is a prelude to National Lighthouse Day on August 7 which recognizes the important role lighthouses have played in the history of the United States as well as the values of safety, heroism, and American ingenuity.
During the weekend Lighthouse visitors can t our the museum, climb the oldest lighthouse on the Potomac and visit the Keepers Quarters. There will be family-friendly children activities, patrons can meet a local artist, the public is invited to bring a kayak for a paddle or pack a picnic lunch for a day of lighthouse fun.
The Piney Point Lighthouse, Museum & Historic Park is operated by the Museum Division of the St. Mary's County Department of Recreation and Parks. The Lighthouse, Museum and Historic Park is located at 44720 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point, Maryland.
For more information about National Lighthouse Weekend events, call 301-994-1471 or go to www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/museums.
Section of Three Notch Trail to Remain Closed
The section of the Three Notch Trail, between Cedar View Court and Mechanicsville Road, will remain closed until further notice.
Inclement weather continues to delay additional work needed to be done and allow crews to safely complete construction. The closure impacts an area along the trail, between Mechanicsville Road south to Cedar View Court .
Once work has been completed a re-opening date will be announced.
For more information, please contact the St. Mary's County Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200.
Employment Opportunities Now Available with Recreation and Parks
St. Mary's County Recreation & Parks seeks qualified candidates for several employment opportunities to provide quality services for youth. The department is searching for highly talented individuals for the upcoming 2018-19 school year. Those interested are encouraged to complete an application found online and submit to the department for review.
Positions currently open include:
• Before & After School Site Directors, Lead Teachers & Assistants
• Gymnastics Recreation Coaches
• USAG Competitive Team Coaches
• WSI Certified Swim Instructors
To apply, complete the online Recreation & Parks application at www.stmarysmd.com/docs/Application-Rec&Parks.pdf. Job details at can be viewed on the department's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/stmarysmdrecreation or online at www.stmarysmd.com/docs/rpjobopenings.pdf.
For more information regarding the application process, contact Recreation and Parks at 301-475-4200, ext. *1800.
Ethics Commission to Hold Special Meeting
The St. Mary's County Ethics Commission will hold a special meeting on August 6 at 6 p.m. in the commissioners meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, Maryland.
The Agenda will include the discussion of required and optional changes to the St. Mary's County Ethics Ordinance and the scheduling of additional meetings to discuss changes to the Ethics Ordinance if needed.
MetCom Public Notification Announcement July 28, 2018
The St. Mary's County Metropolitan Commission is reporting a sanitary sewer overflow at the California Run Wastewater Pumping Station, located at 22317 Valley View Drive, Great Mills, MD 20634. The sanitary sewer overflow is a result of a pipe failure. Public contact of flood and standing waters in the unnamed tributary downstream of the station should be avoided for ten days. For additional information, please contact the St. Mary's County Metropolitan Commission at (301) 373-5305.
Survey Launched to Determine Impact of Opioid Crisis on Local Workforce
The St. Mary's County Health Department (SMCHD) and the St. Mary's County Department of Economic Development (DED) are working jointly to assess the effects of the opioid epidemic on the business community in St Mary's County.
Understanding the impact of the substance abuse epidemic on the local workforce and employers will help the county better respond. SMCHD and DED are encouraging business owners, employers, managers, and human resources professionals to take a very brief survey at
www.surveymonkey.com/r/WorkforceOpioidCrisis
"Our prime working age populations, people in their 20s through 50s, have been significantly impacted by the opioid epidemic," said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary's County Health Officer. "We need to know how this is affecting our local businesses so we can get them the right resources and support."
The survey will also be distributed via social media and email blasts from partnering organizations. The deadline to participate in the survey is August 20, 2018.
For more information on the opioid crisis or local resources to help, please visit: www.smchd.org/opioid
Adult Volleyball League Meetings to be Held
St. Mary's County Recreation and Parks has scheduled informational meetings for the upcoming adult volleyball league season. Teams as well as individuals are welcome to attend.
Registration Information:
Co-Ed League; Ages 18 and up; Tuesday, September 11 at 7 p.m. at Margaret Brent Recreation Center
Women's League; Ages 18 and up; Thursday, September 13 at 7 p.m. at Margaret Brent Recreation Center
Game Information:
Co-Ed League; Game days will be on Mondays beginning in September. Games will take place at the Margaret Brent Recreation Center for Co-Ed Recreational. The Co-Ed Competitive schedule begins in November, with games taking place at the Carver Recreation Center. Cost is $375 per team without referees and $475 per team with referees.
Women's League; Game days will be on Thursdays beginning in September. Games will take place at the Margaret Brent Recreation Center. Cost is $475 per team.
Equipment is not needed and teams must provide their own uniforms.
For more information, please contact Kenny Sothoron at 301-475-4200, ext. *1830.
Retired Teacher Introduces New Art Program at St. Clement's Island Museum
Ellen Duke Wilson, a recently retired art teacher from Leonardtown Elementary School, is sharing her love for art with local youth this summer at the St. Clement's Island Museum.
In a new art program launched this summer called SCIMAK (St. Clement's Island Museum Art Kids), Ellen volunteers her time to teach painting, drawing and sculpting to children ages 7 to 17. In each class, students learn art techniques and produce a work of art that will help make a difference in their community. During Ellen's painting class held in July, students created a poster for St. Clement's Island to remind visitors to remove their trash from the island.
Wilson's final class for the summer will be called "Collage: Fitting the Pieces Together," and take place August 7–9, from 12 to 3 p.m., at the St. Clement's Island Museum. To register your child for this class, call Christina Barbour at 301-769-4723.