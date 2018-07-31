Calvert Co. Sheriff's Office Incident Reports

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

(July 31, 2018)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office released the following incident reports.ARMED ROBBERY: On July 25, at 2:07pm the Calvert Control Center was notified of a robbery at the Discount Liquor Store located at 5005 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown. The caller advised the store was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects. The first suspect was described as a black male wearing a bright yellow construction style shirt/jacket with silver reflective striping. This suspect displayed a black handgun with a bag over it. The second suspect was described as a heavyset black female with an orange construction style shirt/jacket also with silver reflective striping. The two demanded money at which time the clerk gave the suspects an undisclosed amount of money from the cash drawer. The suspects fled the store in a black 4 door Nissan passenger car bearing a Maryland tag. The vehicle was last seen fleeing northbound on Route 4. Calvert Sheriff's Detectives are actively working this case. If anyone has any further information they are asked to contact Detective Wayne Wells at 410-535-1600 ext. 2595 or Wayne.wells@calvertcountymd.gov.DISTRAUGHT CITIZEN: On July 03, at approximately 5:33 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the Thomas Johnson Bridge in Solomons Maryland for a report of a man attempting to jump from the bridge. While units were responding, several citizens exited their vehicles and restrained the man from jumping. Deputies arrived at the top of the bridge and made contact with an 18-year-old man from Leonardtown, Maryland who was visibly upset. The man informed deputies that he had been in a car accident earlier and was having a bad day. He informed deputies that he drove his vehicle up to the top of the bridge, exited it, and wanted to jump from the bridge before he was stopped by citizens. Deputies subsequently placed the man in custody and transported him to a local hospital for an evaluation.VEHICLE COLLISION: On June 26 at approximately 0637 hours members of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team were dispatched to the intersection of F Street and 29th Street, Chesapeake Beach, for a Vehicle Collision. Preliminary investigation of the collision revealed the following: A 2015 Subaru Forester was traveling south on F Street. Sofia Villarreal, 20, of Chesapeake Beach, was the driver of the Subaru. Joseph Pesce, 64, of Chesapeake Beach, was riding a bicycle east on 29th Street. Both the Subaru and the bicycle entered the intersection of 29th Street and F Street at the same time. The Subaru struck the bicycle. Pesce was ejected from the bike. Joseph Pesce was transported to Washington Hospital Center by Medivac where he later died due to his injuries from the collision. Sofia Villarreal was uninjured and refused medical treatment. Preliminary Investigation shows that Failure to Stop and Yield at a Stop Sign by one or both parties involved in the collision contributed to this crash. The collision is under investigation by Sgt. T. Phelps of the Crash Reconstruction Team. Anyone with additional information regarding the collision is asked to contact the Calvert County Sheriff's Office at 410-535-2800 or e-mail the investigator at thomas.phelps@calvertcountymd.gov .BURGLARY: 18-35131: On July 2, Deputy Holt responded to Sitting Bull Circle, Lusby for the report of a burglary. The victim advised sometime between 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM an unknown suspect(s) entered his home and stole his LG computer monitor and retro video games. The value of the stolen property is $500.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-35056: On July 2, Deputy R. Shrawder responded to Ball Road, St Leonard for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between June 30th at 2:00 PM and July 1st at 8:30 AM a window was shattered.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-35654: On July 6, Deputy Bradley responded to Heron Lane, Lusby for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised on July 4th between 9:00 PM and 11:00 PM an unknown suspect(s) egged her house.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-35687: On July 7, Deputy Gott responded to Geronimo Road, Lusby for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between July 4th at 10:30 PM and July 5th at 7:00 AM an unknown suspect(s) egged his house and front porch. The estimated value of damaged property is $20.THEFT: 18-35130: On July 2, Deputy Boerum responded to HG Trueman Road, Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised the rear license plate was stolen from one of the company's work trucks on June 27th sometime between midnight and 4:00 PM.THEFT: 18-35336: On July 3, Deputy Aurich responded to Eagle Tire in Dunkirk for the report of a theft. The complainant reported he could not find his transporter registration plate, but is unsure whether it was lost or stolen.THEFT: 18-35550: On July 4, Deputy Ostazeski responded to Bootstrap Trail, Lusby for the report of a theft. The victim stated sometime between July 3rd at 8:00 PM and July 4th at 1:00 PM his black Huffy bicycle was stolen from his yard. The value of the stolen property is $55.THEFT: 18-35792: On July 5, Deputy Wood responded to the Dunkirk Wawa for the report of a theft. The victim advised her phone was stolen off the coffee bar while she was waiting in line for a drink. The value of the stolen property is $300.BURGLARY: 18-36538: On July 9, Deputy O'Donnell responded to the Tiki Bar in Solomons for the report of a burglary. The victim advised sometime between June 25th and July 9th an unknown suspect(s) broke into the establishment and stole a 42 inch television, a La-Z-Boy chair, a wooden table, a fire pit, and miscellaneous bottles of alcohol. The value of stolen property and damage to the establishment is approximately $750.BURGLARY: 18-37028: On July 11, Deputy R. Shrawder responded to Alder Road, Port Republic for the report of a burglary. The complainant advised sometime between 1:00 PM and 7:00 PM an unknown suspect(s) broke into the community center. Nothing was taken, however, the estimated value of damage to the facility is $100.BURGLARY: 18-37187: On July 12, Deputy Spalding responded to Cedar Lane, Lusby for the report of a burglary. The victim advised sometime between July 11th at 7:00 PM and July 12th at 2:30 PM an unknown suspect(s) broke into his shed and stole his 2002 yellow and white Suzuki RM dirt bike. The value of the stolen property is $1,500.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-36797: On July 10, Deputy O'Donnell responded to the Holiday Inn in Solomons for the report of damaged property. The victim stated an unknown suspect(s) keyed his black Nissan Rogue. The estimated value of the damaged property is approximately $500.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-37732: On July 15, Deputy Gott responded to Redlands Road, Lusby for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised an unknown suspect(s) egged her siding causing $10 in damage.THEFT: 18-36525: On July 9, Deputy Deleon responded to St Leonard Road, St Leonard for the report of a theft. The complainant advised copper pipes on her freezer unit had been cut and stolen.THEFT: 18-36668: On July 10, Deputy Lewis responded to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office for a reported theft. The victim advised he ordered shoes online, but never received the shoes at his residence. The shoes are valued at $131.21.THEFT: 18-36923: On July 11, Deputy Flynt responded to Mission Court, Owings for the report of a theft that happened earlier at the Safeway in Dunkirk. The victim advised when she was leaving the parking lot she noticed her iPhone, which had a wallet case with her driver's license and credit cards, was missing.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-38581: On July 19, Deputy Rediker responded to Camp Kaufmann Road, Huntingtown for the report of a burglary. The victim advised she noticed damage to her back door's frame and lock, however, nothing was missing from her home. The value of the damaged property is $1,200DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-38775: On July 20, Deputy Flynt responded to Ridge View Drive, Owings for the report of damaged property. The victim advised the driver's side rear window had been broken out of her vehicle.TRESPASSING: 18-37939: On July 16, Deputy Spalding responded to McCready Road, Lusby for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between July 15th at 6:00 PM and July 16th at 9:00 AM an unknown suspect got on his boat and urinated in the toilet in the cabin.THEFT: 18-37918: On July 16, Deputy Spalding responded to Coster Road, Lusby for the report of a theft. The victim advised sometime between July 15th at 7:00 PM and July 16th at 6:00 AM an unknown suspect(s) broke into his vehicle and stole protein bars and candy from the center console. The value of the stolen items is approximately $25.THEFT: 18-38060: On July 16, Deputy Bowlan responded to Pat Lane, Huntingtown for the report of a theft. The complainant advised three bicycles were stolen from her residence between 9:30 AM and 3:30 PM.THEFT: 18-38160: On July 17, Deputy Cress responded to Sea Gull Court, North Beach for the report of a vehicle theft. The victim advised sometime between July 16th at 3:00 PM and July 17th at 9:20 AM an unknown suspect(s) stole her Toyota Camry that was parked in front of her residence.THEFT: 18-38219: On July 17, Corporal Woodford responded to Golden Russet Drive, Dunkirk for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between July 14th and July 16th the rear tag was stolen off of his vehicle. The value of the stolen property is $75.THEFT: 18-38672: On July 19, Deputy Ostazeski responded to Corral Drive, Lusby for the report of a theft. The victim advised sometime between 5:30 AM and 9:30 PM an unknown suspect(s) stole three silver bars from his vehicle. The value of the stolen property is $500.THEFT: 18-38559: On July 19, Deputy Crum responded to Ward Road, Dunkirk for the report of a theft. The complainants advised sometime between July 18th at 6:30 PM and July 19th at 9:15 AM an unknown suspect(s) stole their riding lawnmower out of their yard.THEFT: 18-39030: On July 21, Deputy N. Buckler responded to B Street, Chesapeake Beach for the report of a theft. The victim advised sometime between 12:00 PM and 9:30 PM an unknown suspect(s) stole a tool box that was not for sale during an estate sale at his home. The value of the stolen property is approximately $500.THEFT: 18-38996: On July 21, Deputy N. Buckler responded to Harbor Road, Chesapeake Beach for the report of a theft. The complainants advised two bushels of crabs were stolen from a walk in refrigerator. The value of the stolen crabs is $230.THEFT: 18-39110: On July 22, Deputy Yates responded to the Giant in Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM his wallet was stolen from the break room. The value of the stolen property is $30.BURGLARY: 18-39878: On July 26, Deputy Ridgely responded to Bay Avenue, Prince Frederick for the report of a burglary. The victim advised sometime between July 25th at 11:00 PM and July 26th at 11:00 AM an unknown suspect(s) broke into his house and stole a laptop, an iPad, a guitar, DVDs, video games and a wallet. The estimated value of stolen property is $740.BURGLARY: 18-40142: On July 27, Deputy Flynt responded to Potts Point Road, Huntingtown for a reported burglary. The complainants advised they came home and found their basement door open, however, nothing seemed to be missing from inside.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-39481: On July 24, Deputy Lewis responded to the Calvert County Parks and Rec. Office in Prince Frederick for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised on July 20th an unknown suspect was seen pushing the electronic entry gate to Breezy Point Beach in an attempt to exit the park. The estimated value of damage to the gate is $1,200.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-40297: On July 28, Deputy Lewis responded to Adelina Road, Prince Frederick for the report of damaged property. The victim advised sometime between July 25th and July 28th a window on the front of her house was broken. The value of the damaged property is approximately $150.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-40525: On July 29, Deputy J. Ward responded to Oakwood Drive, Dunkirk for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between 8:30 AM and 3:00 PM an unknown suspect(s) flattened her friend's tire and broke her bedroom window. The value of the damaged property is approximately $600.THEFT: 18-39262: On July 23, Deputy Lewis responded to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office for a theft that had previously occurred. The complainant advised on July 20th her prescription bottle of Alprazolam was stolen from her purse.THEFT: 18-39443: On July 24, Deputy Bradley responded to the Appeal Landfill for the report of a theft. The complainant advised on July 19th an unidentified subject left the landfill without crossing the scales and paying.THEFT: 18-39867: On July 26, Deputy Pounsberry responded to 8th Street, North Beach for the report of a theft. The complainants advised an unknown suspect(s) stole two bicycles from their back yard. The value of the stolen property is $350.THEFT: 18-40536: On July 29, Deputy Rzepkowski responded to Mary Court, Huntingtown for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between July 15th and July 29th his tag was stolen off of his trailer.THEFT: 18-40520: On July 29, Deputy Rzepkowski responded to Ward Road, Dunkirk for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between July 15th and July 29th an unknown suspect(s) stole two kayaks and a 5 foot trailer from behind his shed. The value of the stolen property is $285.