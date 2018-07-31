Motorcyclist Dies After Running Traffic Light, Strikes Second Vehicle

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (July 31, 2018)—Police in St. Mary's County report the death of a Lexington Park man Sunday after he ran a red light while riding his motorcycle and struck another vehicle. There were no serious injuries in the second vehicle.



On Sunday, July 29, at approximately 6:48 P.M. deputies from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office responded to the 21000 block of Three Notch Road, in the area of FDR Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. Responding deputies found a sport utility vehicle and a motorcycle in the roadway. The Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.



Preliminary investigation determined a 2014 Toyota Highlander, operated by Kevin James Wolfe, age 51 of Leonardtown, was struck by a 2004 Suzuki GSX R1000 motorcycle operated by William Antonio Briscoe, age 31 of Lexington Park. Briscoe was traveling southbound on Three Notch Road, and failed to stop at a red traffic signal at the intersection of FDR Boulevard. Briscoe collided with the Toyota which was crossing the southbound lanes of Three Notch Road to continue northbound, on a green traffic signal. Briscoe was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced deceased on the scene. Wolfe and two juvenile passengers suffered non- incapacitating injuries. Witness accounts indicate speed and failure to obey a traffic control device to be contributing factors in the accident.



Anyone who may have witnessed the collision that has not yet provided a statement to law enforcement is asked to contact Cpl. Brian Connelly at (301) 475-4200 extension *8031, or by email at Brian.Connelly@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to "TIP239" plus their message to "CRIMES" (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary's County that leads to an arrest or indictment.