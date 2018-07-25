Calvert Co. Sheriff's Reports

Brady Berry, 36, of Hollywood Brian Henderson, 22, of Millersville Dymond Simmons, 22, of California Gary Jackson, 49, of Lusby George Scruggs, 25, of Lusby Jada Mallory, 20, of Virginia John Ogle, 37, of Prince Frederick Julia Dee Ward, 32 Kathleen Wagner, 33, of Lusby Marcus Burton, 59, of Hyattsville Matthew Adam Ward, 31 Michael Hedges, 35, of St. Leonard Natalie Bongiorni, 32, of North Beach Richard McGrath, 47, of Chesapeake Beach Richard Stuart McGrath, 47 Robert Rice, 51, of Lusby Sean Braziel, 27, of Brandywine Stephen Smith, 26, of Mechanicsville Previous Next

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(July 25, 2018)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.ILLEGAL DRUGS: On June 5, Deputy Ridgely observed a driver on their cellphone and conducted a traffic stop in the area of N. Solomons Island Road and Hospital Road, Prince Frederick. When Deputy Ridgley approached the vehicle he could immediately detect the strong odor of marijuana. Deputy Ridgely made contact with driver later identified as, and advised her of the reasons for the stop and that a search of the vehicle would be conducted. The search resulted in narcotics and paraphernalia. Mallory was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession- Marijuana 10+ Grams, CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute, and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.ILLEGAL DRUGS: On June 5, Deputy Bowlan responded to Fastop, St. Leonard for the report of a disorderly subject. Deputy Bowlan arrived on scene and made contact with the person matching the description given by Emergency Communications. The subject later identified as, appeared to be extremely nervous. A search of Berry and her purse was conducted and resulted in narcotics. Berry was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (Oxymorphone Hydrochloride).ILLEGAL DRUGS: On June 6, Emergency Communications broadcasted a look out for a vehicle with two male subjects inside that were seen shooting a stop sign with possibly some type of sling shot or paintball gun in the area of Catalina Drive and Thunderbird Drive, Lusby. Deputy Gott responded to the area and located the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in the area of Rousby Hall Road and Sharon Drive, Lusby. Deputy Gott made contact with two subjects inside the vehicle about why they were being stopped and confirmed they were the subjects that used a sling shot to shoot a stop sign in the Chesapeake Ranch of Estates. Deputy Gott identified the driver as, and advised him a K9 scan of the vehicle would be conducted. The K9 scan resulted in a positive alert, and a search of the vehicle resulted in narcotics. Hedges was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (Oxycodone).ILLEGAL DRUGS: On June 8, Deputy Gott conducted a patrol check of the Calvert Marina, Dowell when he located a suspicious vehicle parked in a zone that is marked no entry after dark. While making contact with the occupants of the vehicle, Deputy Gott could smell the strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and resulted in narcotics. The occupant of the vehicle later identified as, was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with two counts of CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana (Oxycodone and Hydrocodone).ILLEGAL DRUGS: On June 8, Deputy Rzepkowski responded to Dunn Clean Laundry, Lusby for the report of a trespasser. Deputy Rzepkowski entered the business and located a subject later identified as, with sleeping bags in the bathroom and using an extension cord from the business to charge his cell phone. A search of Scruggs was conducted and located narcotics. Scruggs was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (Suboxone) and Trespass-Posted Property.ILLEGAL DRUGS: On June 10, Deputy S. Naughton responded to Payless, Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. Emergency Communications broadcasted a lookout for a female who had just stole items from the store and the vehicle the female was occupying. Deputy Naughton arrived on scene and located the matching suspect vehicle from the broadcast. Deputy Mohler was also on scene and located the female suspect later identified as. A search of Wagner's vehicle was conducted. The search resulted in the stolen merchandise, narcotics, and paraphernalia. Wagner was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Theft Scheme: $100 to $1500, Theft: $100 to under $1500, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, and CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana (Suboxone).TRESPASSING: On June 11, Deputy Gott responded to Advanced Auto Parts, Lusby for the report of a trespasser. Emergency Communications advised a male subject who had previously been issued a no trespass warning for Advanced Auto Parts was back on the property. Deputy Gott arrived on scene and identified the subject as, and confirmed the no trespass order. Jackson was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Trespass: Private Property.ILLEGAL DRUGS, THEFT: On June 11, Deputy T. Mohler conducted a traffic stop in the area of Broomes Island Road and Clover Lane, Port Republic. Deputy Mohler made contact with the driver later identified as, for the reasons he was being stopped and that Ogle had a suspended license. A K9 scan of the vehicle was conducted resulting in a positive alert. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and located in the vehicle was narcotics and paraphernalia. Stolen merchandise was also located within the vehicle. Ogle was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he was charged with CDS: Administer Equipment Possession/Distribute, CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (Suboxone), CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia and two counts of Theft Less Than $100.CLEAN URINE CONTRABAND: On June 12, Deputy Deleon-Suero responded to the Calvert County Detention Center, Prince Frederick for the report a CDS violation. Deputy Deleon-Suero made contact with the Correctional Deputy who advised the inmate identified as, attempted to bring in clean urine into the detention center. Bongiorni was charged with Alter Drug or Alcohol Test.DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: On June 14, Deputy T. Buckler responded to the area of Gordon Stinnett Avenue for the report of damaged property. The victim stated that a male subject had used a kitchen knife to put holes in two of her tires. Deputy Buckler located the male subject later identified as. Henderson was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property/ Value $1,000.INDECENT EXPOSURE, INTOXICATED PUBLIC DISTURBANCE, DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On June 15, Deputy Fox responded to the area of Peking Inn, Chesapeake Beach for the report of a disorderly subject. Upon arrival, Deputy Fox made contact the male subject later identified as, who was extremely intoxicated and yelling profanities at nearby citizens. It was also determined McGrath was urinating in front of numerous citizens in the area. McGrath was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he was charged with Indecent Exposure, Intoxicated Public Disturbance, and Disorderly Conduct.TRESPASSING: On June 16, Deputy Ostazeski responded to the Hallmark store, Lusby for the report of a trespasser. Deputy Ostazeski located the male subject and identified him as, and confirmed he had active no trespass warnings for the entire Lusby Commons Shopping Center. Braziel was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Trespass: Private Property.INTOXICATED PUBLIC DISTURBANCE: On June 16, Deputy Jacobs responded to the Rod and Reel, Chesapeake Beach for the report of a disorderly subject. Deputy Jacobs made contact with the subject later identified as, who was extremely intoxicated. Burton was escorted out of the establishment and was told not to return. Burton returned to the establishment and was still extremely intoxicated. Burton was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he was charged with Intoxicated Public Disturbance.TRESPASSING, THEFT: On June 18, Deputy Bradley responded to the Fastop-Lusby for the report of a theft. Deputy Bradley made contact with the complainant who advised a male subject had just stole beer and a camouflage hat from the store. Deputy Bradley located the male subject later identified as, who was extremely intoxicated. It was also determined that Rice had a no trespass warning issued for Fastop. Rice was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Trespass: Private Property and Theft Less than $100.ILLEGAL DRUGS: On June 22, Deputy Buckler responded to the area of Harbor Road, Chesapeake Beach for the report of a driver passed out behind the wheel. Deputy Buckler arrived on scene and located the vehicle with a male subject passed out behind the wheel of the running vehicle. In plain view Deputy Buckler located paraphernalia in the vehicle. The male subject later identified as, was woken up and asked to step out of the vehicle for a search to be conducted. The search resulted in paraphernalia and narcotics. Smith was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (Heroin).ILLEGAL DRUGS: On June 26, Deputy Gott conducted a traffic stop in the area of Grays Road and Cypress Swamp. He made contact with the driver,, and the passenger,. The driver was issued paperwork for driving with no insurance and driving on a suspended registration. Matthew exited the vehicle and showed Deputy Gott a transdermal Fentanyl patch on his chest. A search of Matthew's person revealed a plastic bag filled with controlled medication that he did not have prescriptions for. While searching the vehicle, the passenger's purse was located which contained a prescription bottle of Vyvanse that was not prescribed to her. Both subjects were placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where they were charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.On June 30, Deputy Y. Bortchevsky was conducting a patrol check at the Chesapeake Beach Fastop when he observed, standing in front of the door. Once McGrath noticed the officer, he began to walk away, knowing that he is banned indefinitely from the Fastop property. Deputy Bortchevsky detained McGrath in the parking lot of Kellam's Field. McGrath was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespassing.Damaged Property: 18-29588: On June 4, Deputy Mitchell responded to Stevens Lane, Dunkirk for the report of destruction of property. The victim stated sometime between June 1st at 9:00am and June 3rd at 3:00pm an unknown suspect(s) had damaged their mailbox. The estimated value of damaged property $170.Damaged Property: 18-29597: On June 4, Deputy Cress responded to Bay Front Park, Chesapeake Beach for the report of destruction of property. The victim stated sometime between May 31st and June 1st an unknown suspect(s) damaged multiple items at the park including two park benches, a portable toilet, Trex Board decking, and spray painted graffiti on multiple items. The estimated value of damaged property is $4,900.Burglary: 18-31738: On June 14, Deputy R. Shrawder responded to the 1200 block of Rousby Hall Road, Lusby for the report of a burglary. The victim stated sometime between 6:45am and 9:25am on June 14th an unknown suspect(s) attempted to gain entry into the residence by shattering a rear window of the residence. It was determined no entry was gained and no items were stolen from the residence. The estimated value of damaged property is $1,500.Burglary: 18-32182: On June 16, Deputy Hardesty and other units from the Calvert County Sheriff's Office responded to Geronimo Road, Lusby for the report of a burglary in progress. Deputies arrived on scene to find unsecured garage and basement doors. A check of the residence was conducted and revealed no items had been taken from the residence.Theft: 18-31781: On June 14, Deputy Holt responded to Calyx Road, Lusby for the report of a theft from vehicle. The victim stated that an unknown suspect(s) had entered their unlocked vehicle and stole their wallet containing their driver's license, US currency, and two credit cards. The value of stolen property is $52.Theft: 18-32049: On June 15, Deputy Hardesty responded to Olympia Sports for the report of a theft. The victim stated they observed a white female approximately 50 years old, a white female approximately 20 years old, and a black male all enter the store and suspiciously walked over to a clothing rack. It was determined the subjects stole a pair of Nike shorts and exited the store. The value of stolen property is $35.Theft: 18-32368: On June 17, Deputy Bradley responded to Wheel Way, Lusby for the report of a theft. The victim stated that sometime between 10:00am and 12:00am on June 16th an unknown suspect(s) removed an amazon package from their mailbox. The package included rubber kitchen gloves, Lake Industries Alkaline Water Pitcher Cartridges, Pill Organizer, and Rtic Tumbler Lid and metal straw. The value of stolen property is $94.Damaged Property: 18-32678: On June 19, Deputy Cress responded to Bay Ave, North Beach for the report of destruction of property. The complainant advised sometime between June 18th at 11:00pm and June 19th at 6:00am an unknown suspect(s) damaged multiple wooden pickets, a light fixture, and four doors and windows in a playse wooden boat. The estimated value of damaged property is $140.Damaged Property: 18-32877: On June 20, Deputy Parks responded to Faith Lane, Huntingtown for the report of destruction of property. The victim stated that an unknown suspect(s) shattered the back window of their pickup truck and caused multiple dents on the side, and broke the front driver's side fog light. The estimated damaged property is $3,000.Damaged Property: 18-33588: On June 24, Deputy Fox responded to Wetlands Overlook Park, North Beach for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between June 19th and June 20th an unknown suspect(s) attempted to throw an unknown object through the window of the visitor's center. The estimated damaged property is $800.Damaged Property: 18-33632: On June 24, Deputy R. Shrawder responded to Spruce Drive, Lusby for the report of damaged property. The victim stated that unknown suspect(s) had damaged the back door to the residence along with a key lock to the front door. The estimated damaged property is $500.Theft: 18-32616: On June 18, Deputy Mitchell responded to 7th Street, North Beach for the report of a theft. The victim stated that an unknown suspect(s) removed a package from their mailbox that included multiple medications. The value of stolen property is $90.Theft: 18-32969: On June 20, Deputy Parks responded to Palisades Drive, Dunkirk for the report of a theft. The victim stated that an unknown suspect(s) stole their registration plate to their boat trailer. The value of stolen property is $100.Theft: 18-33092: On June 21, Deputy Gott responded to Weis, Solomons for the report of a theft. The victim stated that sometime between 9:15am and 10:45am on June 21st an unknown suspect(s) broke the passenger side window and stole their grey purse from inside the vehicle. The value of damaged property and stolen items is $190.Theft: 18-33239: On June 22, Deputy Bowlan responded to Summer City Boulevard, Chesapeake Beach for the report of a theft from vehicle. The victim stated that sometime between June 21st at 9:45pm and June 22nd at 7:30am an unknown suspect(s) entered their unlocked vehicle and removed their wallet containing US currency and other miscellaneous items. The value of stolen property is $40.Damaged Property: 18-33786: On June 25, Deputy Flynt responded to Skinners Turn Road, Owings for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised when she arrived at the location, she noticed the glass on the basement slider door had been broken.Damaged Property: 18-33914: On June 26, Deputy Ostazeski responded to Piute Court, Lusby for the report of damaged property. One of the complainants advised sometime between 11:30 PM on June 25th and 5:30 AM on June 26th three vehicles in the driveway had been entered, and two were damaged. Both vehicles had multiple scratches on them, one tire was punctured, and five knives were stolen.Damaged Property: 18-34307 & 18-34335: On June 28, Deputy R. Shrawder responded to Pine Blvd, Lusby for the report of damaged property. Deputy Shrawder noticed the letters "BLR" spray painted on the side of the residence in black and gold spray paint. The estimated cost of the damaged property is less than $1,000. On the corner of Pine Blvd and Skyview Drive, the stop sign had an "X" spray painted on it as well as the word "Go". Later that day Deputy Shrawder responded to Nautical Court, Lusby where the same letters, "BLR", were spray painted on the victim's mailbox and on the street outside her house. The value of her damaged mailbox is $30.Theft: 18-33825: On June 25, Deputy Lorenzano responded to Harvey Road, Huntingtown for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between June 23rd and June 24th a baby deer statue was stolen from her front yard. The value of stolen property is $150.Theft: 18-33827: On June 25, Deputy Fox responded to Buckingham Court, North Beach for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between June 24th at 9:00 AM and June 25th at 9:00 AM his black and red mountain bike was stolen from Bayside Road, Chesapeake Beach.Theft: 18-33966: On June 26, Deputy Flynt was in the area of the Dunkirk Walmart when he was flagged down by a citizen. The complainant advised his handicap placard that hangs from his rear view mirror was stolen from his vehicle.Theft: 18-34401: On June 28, Deputy Spalding responded to Cougar Court, Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between June 22nd and June 26th his orange and grey Husqvarna lawn mower was stolen from his driveway. The value of the stolen property is $1,800.Theft: 18-34350: On June 28, Deputy Holt responded to Giant in Lusby for the report of a theft. The manager advised a black male entered the store, filled up a cart with goods and left without paying. When confronted, the suspect abandoned the cart with the goods in the parking lot and drove off in a green Chevy 4 door vehicle.Theft: 18-34549: On June 29, Deputy Flynt responded to Mellomar Golf Park in Owings for the report of a theft. The complainant advised that the #2 Fairway Sign had been stolen sometime between close of business the night before and opening that morning.Theft: 18-34717: On June 30, Deputy Gott responded to Beech Drive, Lusby for the report of a theft. The victim advised sometime between May 28th and June 29th an unknown suspect(s) stole her wooden sign attached to her cottage. The value of the stolen property is $40.Theft: 18-34791: On June 30, Deputy Hardesty responded to HG Trueman Road, Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between June 28th and June 30th the registration plate on her trailer was stolen.