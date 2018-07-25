MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

(July 25, 2018)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) released the following incident and arrest reports.POSSESSION OF COCAINE: On 6/4/2018 at 5:27 pm, Corporal Esnes stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on West Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick., was arrested for driving on a revoked license. A search incident to the arrest revealed two (2) smoking devices containing Cocaine. Vitale was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA: On 6/25/2018 at 1:38 am, Trooper First Class Kaitz stopped a vehicle on Main St. north of Old Field Lane in Prince Frederick for traffic violations. A strong odor of raw marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted and 18 grams of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located in the vehicle. A passenger,, was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center. The driver was released from the scene.TREPASSING & DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On 6/25/2018 at 8:53 pm, Trooper Stull responded to the 1800 block of Squaw Valley Lane in Prince Frederick for a report of a trespasser. Upon arrival, Trooper Stull observed a female yelling and cursing at those living at the residence. The home owner explained that there had been previous incidents with the female and no trespassing signs had been placed in the yard because of the other occurrencees., was placed under arrest for trespassing and disorderly conduct. Pagliocchini was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.ARMED ROBBERY: On 6/28/2018 at 2:10 am, Trooper First Class Davis stopped to check on a vehicle parked partially in the roadway at Rt. 4 & Lore Rd. in Solomons. During the initial contact with the driver a broadcast was given from the 911 Emergency Center of a reported armed robbery that just occurred at the 7-11 in Solomons. During an additional broadcast of the description of the armed robber, both the driver and passenger became nervous and displayed numerous criminal indicators. CCSO Sgt. Shrawder and his K-9 Maximus arrived to assist TFC Davis with a probable cause search. Masks, gloves, a BB-gun and marijuana were located inside the vehicle., were arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.POSSESSION OF HEROIN: On 6/29/2018 at 12:25 am, Corporal Oles stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 near Main St. in Prince Frederick for traffic violations. Because of several criminal indicators a K9 scan was requested. As the driver,, stepped out the vehicle the K9 officer observed him kick something under it. A syringe containing suspected heroin was located and West was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.WARRANT SERVICE, POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE: On 6/30/2018 @ 10:03 pm, Trooper First Class Harrod stopped a vehicle during the Sobriety Checkpoint due to an alert from Cpl. Esnes that the LPR alarm hit indicated the registered owner had a potential outstanding warrant. K9 Benelli and his handler, TFC McCombs also participating in the Checkpoint performed a scan of the vehicle with a positive hit. The search revealed a large amount of US currency and a large amount of suspected marijuana. Michael E. Stiles Jr., 19 of Centreville, VA. was arrested for the outstanding warrant through Calvert County Sheriff's Office. Stiles and his passenger,were both arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and were incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.POSSESSION OF CDS: On 7/2/2018 at 8:50 am, Trooper First Class Costello stopped a vehicle on Calvert Beach Road in St. Leonard for traffic violations. TFC Costello observed several drug indicators and requested a K-9 scan. The K-9 scan gave a positive alert and a probable cause search was conducted resulting in locating Suboxone packets, Adderall and Oxycodone., was arrested for possession of CDS and was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.THEFT, DISORDERLY, ASSAULT: On 7/6/2018 at 12:49 pm, Trooper First Class Davis responded to the 7-11 in Prince Frederick for a reported disorderly subject. The manager reported observing, removing a water bottle from the cooler, drinking it and then throwing away the botte inside the store. When he approached Hayward requesting payment for the water, Hayward pushed the manager, being very disruptive yelling and screaming and walked out of the store. Charges are pending.POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA GREATER THAN 10 GRAMS: On 7/8/2018 at 11:09 pm, Trooper First Class Rucker while assisting in a traffic stop on Rt. 4 near St. Leonard Rd. detected a strong odor of Marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted and over 10 grams of Marijuana and drug paraphernlia were locatd in the vehicle., was arreted and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.TRESPASSING: On 7/9/2018 at 4:33 pm, Trooper Backus responded to the 1800 block of Hatfield Rd. in Huntingtown for a trespassing complaint., previously had been informed he would be charged with trespassing if coming into the victim's property to complete a project he had failed to complete in 2017. This week the victim arrived at the residence and noticed the project was now completed. A request for a warrant/summons has been issued for Crandell for tresspassing.UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE: On 7/11/2018 at 3:42 pm, Trooper Kelly received a complaint of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle from the victim residing in 12800 block of Rio Grande Trail in Lusby. The victim reported, was using the vehicle with permision and agreed to make payments to the victim. Foster has failed to make the payments and the victim requested she return the vehicle. An application for a Criminal Arrest Warrant has been requested.POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA AND CDS: On 7/14/2018 at 12:49 pm, Trooper First Class Rucker stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 near HG Trueman Rd. in Lusby for traffic violations.was found to be in possession of marijuana and Methylenedioxymethamphetamine. He was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.Jared P. Clover, 35, of Lusby, arrested by TFC S. Matthews on 06/05/2018 @ 08:51 pmTerrell A. Long, Jr., 27, of Lexington Park, arrested by TFC J. Harrod on 06/09/2018 @ 03:31 amCharles M. Dean, Jr., 24, of Scotland, arrested by TFC J. Palumbo on 06/09/2018 @ 04:07 amMichael A. Maguire, 51, of Broomes Isl., arrested by TFC P. Kaitz on 06/27/2018 @ 01:09 amAudrie L. Stewart, 21, of Lusby, arrested by TPR B. Strong on 06/27/2018 @ 08:47 pmSulma Y. L. Saravia, 34, of Riverdale, arrested by TPR L. Woolman on 06/28/2018 @ 01:16 amBryan W. Deere, 55, of Lusby, arrested by TPR B. Strong on 06/29/2018 @ 09:09 pmJustin R. Derr, 36, of Lusby, arrested by TFC W. Costello on 06/30/2018 @ 09:27 pmAmanda M. Rohde, 40, of Port Republic, arrested by TFC W. Costello on 06/30/2018 @ 10:55 pmShemar M. Williams, 22, of Hampton, VA arrested by TPR K. Stull on 07/01/2018 @ 01:48 amDouglas W. Jones, 28, of Lusby, VA arrested by TFC J. Palumbo on 07/01/2018 @ 03:50 amOscar A. R. Chinchilla, 27, of Hyattsville, arrested by TFC S. Matthews on 07/01/2018 @ 03:57 pmChristopher M. Sadler, 20, of Owings, arrested by CPL. C. Ruth on 07/03/2018 @ 10:34 pmMichael J. Sprague, 48, of St. Leonard, arrested by TPR A. Fraser on 07/04/2018 @ 01:31 amEdwin G. Carson, 73, of Jarrettsille, arrested by TFC P. Kaitz on 07/04/2018 @ 11:42 amRonalda R. Vasquez Orozco, 41, of Silver Spring, arrested by TPR. R. Marsch on 07/04/2018 @ 09:29 pmNichole D. Hobar, 37, of Hagerstown, arrested by TFC N. Rucker on 07/06/2018 @ 11:28 pmRaymond L. Doster, 48, of District Heights, arrested by TPR. R. Backus on 07/07/2018 @ 10:03 pmJoshua D. Ford, 21, of St. Leonard, arrested by TFC K. Robinson on 07/09/2018 @ 11:35 pmCrystal K. Sweeney, 36, of Owings, arrested by TPR R. Backus on 07/11/2018 @ 07:21 pmBrandon P. Miller, 22, of Broomes Isl., arrested by TPR A. Kelly on 07/14/2018 @ 11:21 pmHunter B. Stewart, 25, of Huntingtown, arrested by TFC W. Costello on 07/14/2018 @ 11:44 pmMagdelean Y. Condrey, 34, of Washington, DC arrested by TPR L. Woolman on 07/15/2018 @ 10:01 pm