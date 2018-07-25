Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awardedfor modification P00001 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost contract (N00019-17-C-0080) to exercise an option to provide logistics and supply support as well as organizational and authorized intermediate level aircraft maintenance on three KC-130J aircraft in support of the government of Kuwait. Work will be performed at Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base, Kuwait, and is expected to be completed in August 2019. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $8,479,381 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor fixed-price-incentive successive target modification P00007 to a previously awarded contract (N00019-17-C-0018) to procure integrated functional capability (IFC) 4.0 unique material for the MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aircraft System. The material will be utilized for inline modifications and retrofit efforts to convert the MQ-4C Triton to the IFC 4.0 configuration. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (22 percent); Waco, Texas (16 percent); New Town, North Dakota (15 percent); West Chester, Ohio (9 percent); Middletown, Wisconsin (9 percent); Malabar, Florida (9 percent); Menlo Park, California (4 percent); Placentia, California (3 percent), Medford, New York (3 percent); San Clemente, California (2 percent); Bridgeport, West Virginia (less than 1 percent); and various locations in the continental U.S. (8 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2020. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $19,328,060 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anfirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to manufacture and deliver the AN/ARC-210 family of radio equipment. The base requirement is for a maximum of 550 GEN 6 (RT-2036(C)) radios and a maximum of 1,150 units of associated ancillary equipment in support of the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, other government agencies and foreign military sales customers. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and is expected to be completed in September 2020. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to FAR 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-18-D-0004)., is awarded amodification (P00005) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-17-C-0059) to conduct flight test demonstrations for the Joint Standoff Weapon Extended Range (JSOW-ER) Phase 3a development, including hardware and software modifications. Tasking includes hardware and software modifications with laboratory and ground testing to the existing JSOW AGM-154C-1. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed in July 2019. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $10,500,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00004 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-18-C-1003). This modification provides for technical interchange meetings, validation and verification system integration, field service representation and software development activities associated with the Electronic Warfare Test Station in support of the F-35 Reprogramming Labs. Work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire (34 percent); Point Mugu, California (28 percent); and San Francisco, California (38 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $3,454,644 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price undefinitized delivery order N001918F0252 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0013). This delivery order provides for non-recurring engineering to update, integrate, test and deliver hardware, software and data for the CV-4334/ALE-55 electronic frequency converter full rate production lot 10 in support of the government of Kuwait. In addition, 38 electronic frequency converters will be manufactured and delivered under this order. Work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire (34 percent); Rochester, New York (22 percent); Mountain View, California (6 percent); San Diego, California (4 percent); Setauket, New York (3 percent); Landenburg, Pennsylvania (2 percent); Shelton, Connecticut (2 percent); Toledo, Ohio (1 percent); Hopkinton, Massachusetts (1 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (25 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2020. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $4,619,797 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee order N6134018F0056 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This order provides for non-recurring engineering to support the development and delivery of an engineering change proposal for the integration of an Automatic Backup Oxygen system into the T-45 aircraft through critical design review closure. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed in August 2019. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,236,997 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N001918F0275 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0014). This delivery order provides for the procurement of various quantities of spare and sustainment parts in support of the RQ-21A system. Work will be performed in Bingen, Washington, and is expected to be completed in March 2019. Fiscal 2017 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $8,904,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive-fee-target contract (N00019-14-C-0004). This modification provides for the procurement of F135 Low-Rate Initial Production 9 non-annualized sustainment support equipment and associated labor for depot activation outside the continental U.S. to include support equipment fleet modernization in support of the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) and non-Department of Defense participants. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (90 percent); and Indianapolis, Indiana (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2021. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy), FMS and non-DoD participant funds in the amount of $24,629,842 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($310,294; 1 percent); Marine Corps ($134,106; 0.5 percent); Navy ($84,622; 0.3 percent); FMS ($50,350; 0.2 percent); and non-DoD participants ($24,050,470; 98 percent). The, is the contracting activity.