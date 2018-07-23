Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

LA PLATA, Md. (July 23, 2018)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.
Arrests
HANDGUN AND DRUGS RECOVERED FROM CAR: On July 16 at 1:04 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. During the stop, officers detected the odor of marijuana coming from the car. Further investigation revealed the driver had a loaded handgun, ammunition, and marijuana inside the vehicle. The driver, Elijah Daniel Young, 23, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a regulated firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and transporting / carrying a handgun in a car. Officer A. Singh investigated.
OFFICERS APPREHEND ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT / CRIME SOLVERS OFFERING CASH REWARD FOR IDENTITY OF TWO ADDITIONAL SUSPECTS: On July 18 at 3:26 a.m., officers responded to the CVS located at 6260 Crain Highway in La Plata for the report of an armed robbery in progress involving three suspects, one who was armed with a gun. Officers arrived within minutes and were able to apprehend one suspect as he attempted to flee the store. Two other suspects fled in a Mercedes. Officers observed the suspect's car near Billingsley Road and St. Francis Drive where they jumped out of the moving vehicle and fled on foot. Officers canvassed the area but the suspects escaped. Aaron Leroy Ferguson, 26, of Washington, DC, was charged with first-degree assault, armed robbery, theft and related charges. Detectives are working on leads to identify the other suspects involved. Anyone with information is asked to call (301) 932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to the arrest of the suspects.
MAN CHARGED WITH INDECENT EXPOSURE: On July 15 at 10 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot of Safeway on King Street in Waldorf for the report of an indecent exposure. The victim was exiting her car when the suspect drove up next to her and asked for directions. When she went to the vehicle window to give the driver directions, she noticed his genitals were exposed. The victim walked away and went inside the store where she subsequently called police. The suspect entered the store, made a quick purchase and fled. Through investigation, the suspect was identified as Andre Donovan Bess, Jr., 27, of Waldorf. An arrest warrant was issued, and Bess was located and charged with indecent exposure. PFC B. Chambers and PFC C. Caywood investigated.
FIRST-DEGREE ASSAULT: On June 18 at 7:51 p.m., officers responded to 1120 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf for the report of a stabbing. A preliminary investigation showed two men began arguing. During the argument, one male pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man. The victim was flown to a hospital where it was later determined his injuries were not life-threatening. Officers located the suspect on the scene and placed him under arrest. The knife was also recovered. Joseph Calvin Thompson, 35, of Waldorf, was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. PFC M. O'Shields is investigating.
Murder, Homicide, Suicide
DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING MURDER / SUICIDE: On July 1 at 7:35 p.m., officers responded to Gilbert Run Park located at 13140 Charles Street in La Plata, for a death investigation. Upon arrival, officers located a man and a young girl inside a pickup truck; both were deceased. Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division responded and learned the man is the girl's biological father. He had court-ordered visitation rights with her and was supposed to return her home on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. When he did not arrive and no one could reach him, family members became concerned and began searching for them. They located his truck at the park and notified police. Investigation showed the father shot and killed his daughter and then shot and killed himself. Detectives recovered a handgun inside the truck. The victim has been identified as Maddie Sabre Davis, 3, from La Plata. The father has been identified as Brian Duncan Davis, 33, of La Plata. Detective Brion Buchanan is investigating.
DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING HOMICIDE: On June 22 at 2:17 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Marlette Place in Waldorf for a possible death investigation after a witness told officers the suspect may have killed his roommate. When officers arrived, they found the body of an adult male; he was deceased. The cause of death was not immediately clear. The man's body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where an autopsy later revealed the victim had been strangled; the manner of death was ruled a homicide. The victim was subsequently identified as Jose Eliseo Pena-Lemus, 27, of Waldorf. The suspect, Moises Morales-Hernandez, 40, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He is being held at the Charles County Detention Center with no bond. Det. J. Long is investigating.
Sexual Assaults
DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING SEXUAL ASSAULT: On Friday, July 20, 2018, at approximately 4:57 a.m., officers responded to the 4400 block of Chicamuxen Road in Marbury for the report of a female waving down vehicles in the area of a store. Officers arrived and located the female. Investigation revealed that she had been walking along the road in the area, when she was offered a ride by a man in a white Ford Explorer. Once in the vehicle, the man threatened her with a knife and sexually assaulted her. The suspect is described as a white male, 40-50 years of age, 5'11 to 6'5, thin build, gray/blonde hair, and blue/green eyes. He was wearing a camo style "Tractor Supply" ball cap, jeans and a long-sleeve thermal shirt. The victim described the vehicle as a 2000 to 2010 model white Ford Explorer with Maryland registration. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. K. Gross at 301-609-6436 or email at grossk@ccso.us. The investigation is ongoing.
Incident Reports
ASSAULT: On July 11 at 9:24 p.m., two construction workers were repaving St. Patrick's Drive near Western Parkway in Waldorf when the driver of an older model dark blue Hyundai Accent with at least four males inside approached and stopped across the median. One of the occupants put the rear window down and began shooting a paintballs at the victims. One man was struck in the chest, which caused minor injuries; the other victim was not hit. The suspects fled, possibly into the Lancaster area. Cpl. M. Smith is investigating.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: On July 10 at 12:50 a.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf for the report of a car that was damaged and had a bullet hole. The responding officer noticed other cars in the parking lot had bullet holes as well. Officers canvassed the area and recovered evidence indicating the shots were fired from a nearby wooded area. Officer A. Singh is investigating.
THEFTS: On July 9 between 3 a.m.–8:30 a.m., unknown suspect(s) entered an unlocked car on Windsor Drive in La Plata and stole tennis shoes. A purple Schwinn bicycle was stolen from a nearby carport. Cpl. J. Walter is investigating.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: On July 7 at 10:34 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Shade Oak Court in Waldorf after a homeowner discovered a bullet hole in the wall. Officers searched the area around the house noticed a tree to the rear of the residence also had a bullet hole. After conducting a neighborhood canvass, investigation showed several people in the area heard what sounded like gunshots at about 3 a.m., but it was not reported. PFC G. Cook is investigating.
THEFTS OF ATV'S: On June 21 at about 3 a.m., unknown suspect(s) stole two Yamaha Grizzly ATV's from the 4600 block of Phillips Road in La Plata. One of the ATVs is red in color, and the other is camouflage. Officer H. Mohler is investigating.
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT: On June 19 at 12:38 a.m., officers responded to the 12000 block of Ell Lane in Waldorf for the sound of gunshots. Officers arrived and observed damage to two apartments. No one was home at one apartment, and no one in the other apartment was injured. Officers recovered evidence and are pursuing leads. A motive is not clear. Det. J. Long is investigating.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: On June 15 at 9:34 a.m., officers responded to the area of Copley Avenue near Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf for the report of suspicious activity. A woman reported she was exiting her car when a man pulled up and told her he would give her a ride. He began saying vulgar things to her and left. The man was described as middle-aged, Hispanic, with dark hair and a large build. He was driving a silver passenger car with black trim. Officers checked the area, but did not observe the suspect's vehicle. Cpl. P. Morgan, III is investigating.
CRIME SOLVERS OFFERING CASH REWARD IN ROBBERY CASE: Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved in a commercial robbery that occurred on June 7 at CVS, 6260 Crain Highway in La Plata. A preliminary investigation showed that shortly after 5 a.m., three male suspects, possibly in their late teens to early twenties, entered the store and forced a pharmacist to open a safe containing pills. They fled afterwards, but it is not clear if they fled in a car. Detectives believe the same suspects were involved in similar crimes throughout the region. Investigators are reviewing store surveillance footage, which is not available for release at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. J. Riffle at (301) 609-6501. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips.
CRIME SOLVERS OFFERING CASH REWARD IN BANK ROBBERY CASE: Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect involved in a bank robbery that occurred on July 12 at the BB&T Bank located at 10660 Stanhaven Place in White Plains. A preliminary investigation showed the suspect entered the bank at 10:16 a.m., and passed a note to the teller demanded money. He implied he had a weapon. The teller complied, and the suspect fled. No one was injured. Detectives believe the suspect is the same man who attempted to rob another bank in early June and other businesses in the region. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. K. Gross at (301) 609-6436. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips.
Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous.
For the current list of crime solvers cases in southern Maryland, see so.md/mostwanted
Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.