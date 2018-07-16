Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(July 16, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities.No applicable data.No applicable data., is awardedfor modification (P00010) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-16-C-0036) to procure 30 Distributed Aperture Infrared Countermeasure Light Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation and 28 fiber optic cable assemblies in support of the Advanced Tactical Aircraft Protection Systems program office. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed in December 2019. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2018 procurement (defense-wide) funds in the amount of $16,427,380 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price modification P00008 to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001917D0089) for additional spare parts support for the KC-130J R391 propeller system. Work will be performed in Sterling, Virginia, and is expected to be completed in May 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification PO201105 to delivery order 2011 previously issued against basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0001. This modification provides for supplies and services in support of P-8A test aircraft test operations, maintenance and support operation of the Naval Air System Command's System Integration Laboratory, and maintenance and support operation of test equipment and test asset support equipment. Work will be performed at the Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, Maryland (90 percent); Dallas, Texas (5 percent); and Seattle, Washington (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2019. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,500,000 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee modification 08 to order 0041 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026). This modification increases the ceiling and extends the period of performance on the delivery order to provide test, maintenance and logistics support services to sustain MQ-4C Triton unmanned air system (UAS) air vehicles, mission control and operator training systems. In addition, this delivery order provides for technical support from field service representatives to ensure that the MQ-4C UAS aircraft are mission-capable for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions supporting Triton's early operating capability. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (50 percent); Point Mugu, California (25 percent); Jacksonville, Florida (20 percent); and Yigo, Guam (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,929,251 are being obligated on this award, $5,469,251 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, contract for engineering, management and technical information technology services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Infrastructure Division's Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Network Infrastructure, including system administration and information assurance. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in July 2019. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation; fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2018 working capital fund (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,517,007 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00421-18-C-0026).