St. Mary's Co. Gov. News Briefs

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: Regarding Proposed Amendment to the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance Official Zoning Maps
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the St. Mary's County Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing, in the Commissioners Meeting Room in the St. Mary's County Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, Md. on Monday, August 13, 2018 beginning at 6:30 p.m. for the purpose of receiving public testimony to consider the following:
Case No. 18-245-001, HOLLYWOOD VOLUNTEER RESCUE SQUAD: a request for a Zoning Map Amendment to change the property located at 43256 Rescue Lane, Hollywood, MD 20636 from Rural Preservation District (RPD) to Rural Commercial Limited (RCL). The property is described as Parcel 311 on Tax Map 26, Grid 5. Said Property contains 1.5912+/- acres. The property is owned by Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, Inc.
This public hearing is required by law to allow the applicant and all interested parties the opportunity to present evidence and public comment regarding this proposal. A decision will be made solely on evidence and testimony presented during the public hearing. Information submitted after the public hearing record is closed will not be considered.
The file on this application will be available for review in the Department of Land Use and Growth Management, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, Maryland until 2:00 p.m. the day of the meeting. If you have any questions regarding this application, please contact Kathleen Easley, Deputy Director, at the Department of Land Use and Growth Management, Comprehensive Planning Division, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, Maryland or at (301) 475-4200, ext. *1541.
Note that as a result of the evidence and comments made at the public hearing, amendments may be made to the proposed Ordinance.
St. Mary's County Planning Commission
By: Bill Hunt, Director
St. Mary's County Department of Land Use and Growth Management
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: CONCEPT SITE PLAN # 18-13200010, BRUBACHER BUGGY SHOP
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the St. Mary's County Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing, in The Commissioners Meeting Room in the St. Mary's County Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, MD on Monday, July 23, 2018, beginning at 6:30 p.m. for the purpose of receiving public testimony to consider the following Concept Site Plan review:
CONCEPT SITE PLAN # 18-13200010, BRUBACHER BUGGY SHOP
(Zoning Ordinance 10-02) (Use # 83—Production Industry, Custom)
OWNER: Elmer S Brubacher
LOCATION: 24025 Brubacher Lane, Leonardtown, MD 20650
TM-032 GRID-01 PAR-0184 ED-03 TAX ID-003728
LAND USE: Rural Preservation
ZONING: Rural Preservation District (RPD)
ACREAGE: 58.81
ACTION REQUESTED: Review of Concept Site Plan for a 2,760 square foot Buggy Shop.
This public hearing is required by law to allow the applicant and all interested parties the opportunity to present evidence and public comment regarding this proposal. A decision will be made solely on evidence and testimony presented during the public hearing. Information submitted after the public hearing record is closed will not be considered.
The file on this application will be available for review in the Department of Land Use and Growth Management, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, MD until 2:00 p.m. the day of the meeting. If
you have any questions regarding this application, please contact Development Services Division, at the Department of Land Use and Growth Management, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, MD or at (301) 475-4200, ext. *1506.
Bill Hunt, Director
Land Use and Growth Management
Commission on Aging Changes Fall Meeting Locations
The St. Mary's County Commission on Aging has announced location changes for their upcoming meetings in October and November.
The Monday, October 22 meeting will take place at 1 p.m. at the Loffler Senior Activity Center, 21905 Chancellors Run Road in Great Mills.
The Monday, November 26 meeting will be held at 1 p.m. at the Northern Senior Activity Center, 29655 Charlotte Hall Road in Charlotte Hall.
For more information, please call 301-475-4200, ext. *1050, or visit www.stmarysmd.com/voluntr/ and click on the Commission on Aging link.
Commissioners Host Next Public Forum on July 17
The Commissioners of St. Mary's County will host their next Public Forum on Tuesday, July 17 at 6:30 p.m. The forum will be held in their meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building, at 41770 Baldridge Street, in Leonardtown.
Citizens unable to attend in person can submit comments a or questions via the county's social media platforms by using the hashtag #CSMCforum on the county's Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/StMarysCountyGovernment or Twitter feed (@StMarysCoGov). Comments and questions received will be read during the forum. Citizens should include their full name and location in the county in which they live. All comments received via Social Media will become part of the official record.
Commissioners of St. Mary's County Public Forums are televised live on St. Mary's County Government TV 95 (SMCG TV 95) on Atlantic Broadband Cable and streamed live for on demand viewing on the St. Mary's County YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/user/StMarysCoMDGov?feature=mhee, the SMCG TV 95 Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SMCGTV95 and SMCG TV 95 portal at stmarysmd.viebit.com/. V iewing is also available on mobile devices.
The forum will re-air on SMCG TV 95 on Sunday, July 22 at 7 p.m. Videos of the Forums are also available for viewing on demand on the county's YouTube channel, SMCG TV Facebook page and SMCG TV 95 portal on the county website.
Individuals wishing to speak at the Forum will be allowed up to three (3) minutes to address the Commissioners (those representing a group will be allotted five (5) minutes to speak.) Anyone wishing to provide more detailed comments can do so via email or regular mail.
The Commissioners of St. Mary's County can be reached via e-mail at csmc@stmarysmd.com or by U.S. mail at Commissioners of St. Mary's County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650.
The final Commissioners of St. Mary's County Public Forum will take place on October 2.
Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board Changes Meeting Date
The Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board meeting originally scheduled for Wednesday, July 18, has been changed to Thursday, July 19. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in the Golf Course Clubhouse.
Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board meetings are generally held quarterly, on the third Wednesday of the month, at 6 p.m., at the Wicomico Shores Golf Course. The next quarterly meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, October 17.
For more information, please contact the St. Mary's County Department of Recreation and Parks at 301-475-4200, ext. *1811 or the Wicomico Shores Golf Course at 301-884-4601.
Recreation and Parks to Offer Wieck Playground Fence Pickets
The St. Mary's County Department of Recreation and Parks is replacing the picket fence at Wieck Playground, located in Miedzinski Park in Leonardtown. Personalized pickets will be made available for members of the public.
Personalized fence pickets will be available for pick up on July 16, 17 and 18, from 6—8 p.m., at the park (located at 23145 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown). Pickets will be located on the paved walking path to the left of the playground. Pickets not picked up by July 18 will be disposed of as Recreation and Parks cannot hold on to the pieces.
Answers to questions and more information can be obtained by contacting Christina Bishop at 301-475-4200, ext. *1802 or email Christina at Christina.bishop@stmarysmd.com.
Keys to Independence Series Offers Educational Planning and Early Preparation
What are your plans for retirement? Do you know how to access Medicare, Medicaid or other programs and services? Are you seeking volunteer opportunities within the St. Mary's County community? Find everything and more at the Department of Aging & Human Services' Keys to Independence workshop series! Aging and Human Services will work with participants to develop a sense of empowerment and self-efficacy to better prepare for the future.
The three class series will be held at the College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown Campus, on Tuesdays, August 7, 14, and 21, from 6—8 p.m. Topics covered will include:
• An introduction to the Senior Activity Centers
• Information for those caring for an aging loved one
• Volunteer Opportunities in the community
• Accessing Medicare and Medicaid
• Teen Court, WARM and Project Graduation
The workshop series is free, however registration is required. Contact Community Programs & Outreach Manager Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. *1073, or email her at sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com to sign up.