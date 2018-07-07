Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(July 07, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awardedfor modification P00008 to convert the previously awarded V-22 tiltrotor aircraft advance acquisition contract (N00019-17-C-0015) to a fixed-price-incentive-fee multiyear contract. This contract provides for the manufacture and delivery of 39 CMV-22B aircraft for the Navy; 34 MV-22B aircraft for the Marine Corps; 1 CV-22B for the Air Force; and 4 MV-22B aircraft for the government of Japan. Work will be performed in: Fort Worth, Texas (30.08 percent); Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (15.22 percent); Amarillo, Texas (12.73 percent); Red Oak, Texas (3.33 percent); East Aurora, New York (2.55 percent); Park City, Utah (2.20 percent); McKinney, Texas (1.33 percent); Endicott, New York (1.15 percent); Denton, Texas (0.91 percent); Rockmart, Georgia (0.80 percent); Irvine, California (0.78 percent); Rome, New York (0.76 percent); Crestview, Florida (0.72 percent); Erie, Pennsylvania (0.66 percent); Dublin, California (0.62 percent); Rockford, Illinois (0.62 percent); Tempe, Arizona (0.57 percent); Los Angeles, California (0.57 percent); East Hartford, Connecticut (0.55 percent); Minden, Nebraska (0.50 percent); Hazelwood, Missouri (0.50 percent); and various other locations within the continental U.S. (18.93 percent); and outside the continental U.S. (3.92 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2024. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps); and fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,113,956,972 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($2,847,293,666; 67.9 percent); Marine Corps ($1,038,248,567; 24.8 percent); Air Force ($75,705,989; 1.8 percent); and the government of Japan ($230,285,600; 5.5 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification under a previously awarded contract (N00174-17-C-0022) to exercise option year one for fiscal 2017 through2020 production of the Mk 38 mod 3 machine gun system (MGS) and associated spares. This contract is to fulfill specified requirements and technical performance requirements for the Mk38 mod 3 25mm MGS ordnance alteration and to provide additional spare parts. The MGS produced is derived from application of an ordnance alteration to the Mk 38 mod 1 25mm MGS. Once installed, the upgraded version incorporates two-axis stabilization, an improved electro-optical sight system, improved multi-function display, modified main control panel, a new main computing unit, a 7.62mm machine gun and remote control operation. Work will be performed in Hafia, Israel (67 percent); and Louisville, Kentucky (33 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2020. Fiscal 2018 weapons procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2018 weapons procurement (Coast Guard) funding in the amount of $33,266,732 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured, in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)—only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 212 external fuel tanks for F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft in support of the Navy (120); and the government of Kuwait (92). Work will be performed in Santa Ana, California, and is expected to be completed in May 2023. Fiscal 2016, 2017, and 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $25,860,460 are being obligated at time of award, $5,833,680 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This contract combines purchase for the Navy ($14,584,200; 56 percent); and the government of Kuwait ($11,276,260; 44 percent) under the FMS program. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1036)., is awardedfor modification P00038 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0004) for the low rate initial production Lot 10 Non-Annualized Sustainment Contract Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS) 3.0 rollout. This modification provides for the ALIS 3.0 software fleet release and installation into operational and production ALIS assets as well as required training to U.S. Government and international partner personnel in support of the F-35 aircraft. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (98 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2018. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps); non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participant and foreign military sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $19,886,882 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($6,181,442; 31 percent); Navy ($2,581,008; 13 percent); Marine Corps ($2,501,953; 12.6 percent); non-U.S. DoD participants ($6,959,754; 35 percent); and FMS ($1,662,725; 8.4 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification under a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N40080-14-D-0302) to exercise option four for base operations support services at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River and Webster Outlying Field. The work to be performed provides for all management supervision, labor hours, training, equipment and supplies necessary to perform base operating support services to include but not limited to providing trouble calls, minor work calls, facilities management and investment, integrated solid waste, and environmental services. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $77,877,108. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (85 percent); St. Inigoes, Maryland (9 percent); and Solomons Island, Maryland (6 percent). Work is expected to be completed June 2019. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2018 Navy working capital funds in the amount of $11,200,261 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the option period. The, is the contracting activity., was awarded amodification to a previously awarded cost plus fixed fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-17-D-0032) to exercise option year I for continued non-lethal weapons and research and development. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by June 2019. No funds are being obligated at time of award. The, is the contracting activity. (Awarded June 28, 2018), was awarded amodification to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-17-D-0034) to exercise option year I for continued non-lethal weapons and research and development. Work will be performed in McLean, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by June 2019. No funds are being obligated at time of award. The, is the contracting activity. (Awarded June 28, 2018), was awarded amodification to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed- fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-17-D-0033) to exercise option year I for continued non-lethal weapons and research and development. Work will be performed in King George, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by June 2019. No funds are being obligated at time of award. The, is the contracting activity. (Awarded June 28, 2018), was awarded amodification to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-17-D-0031) to exercise option year I for continued non-lethal weapons and research and development. Work will be performed in Chantilly, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by June 2019. No funds are being obligated at time of award. The, is the contracting activity. (Awarded June 28, 2018), is awardedfor modification P00031 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, Government Services Administration Alliant contract (GS06F06212) to provide enterprise-wide information technology services to the Naval Air Systems Command and its respective customers. This effort shall provide help desk services, desk-side services as well as organizational messaging and communication. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in June 2019. Fiscal 2018 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,145,975 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price order N0001918F0487 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0001) for the procurement of six ScanEagle unmanned aircraft systems, related support equipment, training, site activation, technical services, and data for the government of Lebanon. Work will be performed in Bingen, Washington (70 percent); and White Salmon, Washington (30 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $8,215,759 are being obligated at the time of the award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the removal and replacement of sealant on fuel cells and aircraft surfaces, as well as on the internal surface of wing fuel tanks for up to 16 E-6B aircraft. In addition, this contract provides for the application of upgraded fuel cell sealant to achieve weight savings. Work will be performed in Waco, Texas (75 percent); and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (25 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2023. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-D-0118)., is awardedfor modification P-00001 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost contract (N00019-18-C-1047) to exercise an option for the procurement of 18 Lot 12 full rate production GQM-163A Coyote Supersonic Sea Skimming Target (SSST) base vehicles and D6AC long lead steel in support of the GQM-163A SSST for the Navy; and the governments of Japan and Israel. Work will be performed in Chandler, Arizona (50 percent); Camden, Arkansas (37 percent); Vergennes, Vermont (6 percent); Lancaster, Pennsylvania (5 percent) and Hollister, California (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2022. Fiscal 2018 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $49,961,065; and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $2,919,541 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. 