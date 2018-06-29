Local Government Schedule Changes for Independence Day Holiday

Calvert County Government
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in observance of the Independence Day holiday. In addition:
• The county senior centers will be closed and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered.
• There will be no county bus service Wednesday, July 4.
• Calvert Library locations will be closed Wednesday, July 4.
• Mt. Hope, Southern, Northeast, North Beach and Harriet E. Brown community centers and the Dowell House will be closed Wednesday, July 4. Northeast Community Center will close at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 30 for the town fireworks.
• The Appeal Landfill and county convenience centers will be closed July 4.
• The Solomons Visitor Information Center will be closed Wednesday, July 4.
• Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open with regular hours Wednesday, July 4.
• The Calvert Marine Museum and store will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 4.
• Flag Ponds Nature Park and Kings Landing Park will be open with normal park hours Wednesday, July 4. Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will be open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
• Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center, Kings Landing and Cove Point Park pools will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 4.
Charles County Government
The County Administrator wishes to remind residents of changes to normal operating schedules for the month of July. All offices, facilities, and services not listed will be operating their normal hours.
Wednesday, July 4 (Independence Day)
• All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville will be closed.
• The Charles County Landfill and all recycling centers will be closed.
• Curbside recycling and yard waste collection will be delayed one day for the remaining week, Thursday, July 5 through Saturday, July 7.
• VanGO services will not be operating.
• The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics, and all school based community centers are closed.
• All pools will be open noon -5 p.m. for open swim (Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, North Point, McDonough, and La Plata. Thomas Stone Pool is closed for repairs)
• Charles County Public Library is closed (All branches).
• Charles County Department of Health is closed.
For questions about County Government holiday closures, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
St. Mary's County Government
All St. Mary's County Government administrative offices will be closed Wednesday, July 4 for the Independence Day holiday. All offices will be open for regular business hours on Tuesday, July 3 and Thursday, July 5.
The St. Andrews Landfill, six (6) Convenience Centers, St. Mary's Transit System (STS) and Statewide Special Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) will be closed (or not operate) on July 4. The Landfill, the Convenience Centers, the STS, and the SSTAP will be open for normal business hours on July 3 and 5.
All three St. Mary's County library locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park) will be closed July 4. Libraries will operate under normal hours on July 3 and 5.
All St. Mary's County Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed July 4 and there will be no Meals on Wheels deliveries. All centers will operate normally on July 3 and 5.
The St. Clement's Island and Piney Point Museums will be open from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on July 4.
For fireworks and events over the holiday, please visit somd.com/holidays/fourth/