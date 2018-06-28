Construction Begins on Access Road for Woodland Acres Community Along Md 235 in St. Mary's

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (June 27, 2018)—The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) started work on another transportation improvement project in St. Mary's County.



MDOT SHA recently began relocating utilities along MD 235 (Three Notch Road) across from First Colony Drive in preparation for construction of an access road into the Woodland Acres community. This section of MD 235 sees an average of 71,000 cars daily.



The $2.4 million project is part of the Intersection Capacity Improvements Project and extends the access road north .34 miles and will connect to Old Pine Court. Work will consist of full depth pavement construction with installation of curb, gutter, sidewalk, and ADA-compliant ramps. A new traffic signal will be added at the intersection of MD 235, and the new access road allowing safe passage into the Woodland Acres Community.



"This is another example of our unwavering commitment to delivering traffic solutions across the state of Maryland," said MDOT SHA Administrator Greg Slater. "This project is a big priority in St. Mary's County, and I am excited we can bring an innovative and aggressive approach to deliver this transportation benefit with little delay."



This access road project was awarded to Penn Avenue Construction, LLC, of Prince Frederick, MD. The project is scheduled for completion in early 2019.