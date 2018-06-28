Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(June 28, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awardedfor a not-to-exceed modification to a previously issued firm-fixed-price delivery order 0584 placed against basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020). This modification provides for air vehicle initial spares, to include F-35Lightning II deployment spares packages, afloat spares packages, and associated consumables required to support the air vehicle delivery schedules for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (24.4 percent); El Segundo, California (9.1 percent); Owego, New York (8.6 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (7.2 percent); Cheltenham, United Kingdom (6.2 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (5.8 percent); Torrance, California (5.5 percent); Orlando, Florida (4.9 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (3.7 percent); San Diego, California (3.6 percent); Phoenix, Arizona (3.1 percent); Melbourne, Florida (3.1 percent); Irvine, California (2.5 percent); N. Amityville, New York (2.4 percent); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (2.2 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (2.2 percent); Papendrect, The Netherlands (1.9 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (1.8 percent); and Alpharetta, Georgia (1.8 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy) and non-DoD participant funds in the amount of $503,228,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($106,506,000; 21 percent); Marine Corps ($91,695,000; 18 percent); Navy ($68,190,000; 14 percent); and non-DoD participants ($236,837,000; 47 percent). The, is the contracting activity., has been awarded an undefinitized contract action with a not-to-exceed value ofto provide additional unmanned air system intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance surge support for Marine Corps Task Force Southwest operations in the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of operations (AOR) using contractor-owned/contractor-operated MQ-9 Reaper unmanned air systems. Work will be performed in Yuma, Arizona (35 percent); Poway, California (15 percent); and within the CENTCOM AOR (50 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2018. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy), overseas contingency operations funds in the amount of $19,387,351 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1063). (Awarded June 15, 2018)., is awardedfor modification P00031 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0002) for engineering analysis, instrumentation design and procurement, and wind tunnel and commercial flight test to assess the Next Generation Jammer's (NGJ) aero-mechanical pod prime power generation subsystem. The data collected will be used to validate models to support an airworthiness decision for the NGJ developmental flight test program. In addition, this modification provides for associated program management, technical management, systems engineering, and logistic support planning requirements. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (97 percent); and Tucson, Arizona (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2020. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,441,483 are being obligated at time of award; none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide thermo-mechanical and aero-thermal ground testing of thermal protection system materials in ballistic re-entry and re-entry-like environments, and fabrication of flight hardware for submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) re-entry systems. The effort is intended to test re-entry materials for the U.S. and U.K. and will provide support for the SLBM re-entry systems under the Strategic Systems Programs (SSP 28). Support includes preparation, instrumentation, testing and gathering thermo-mechanical data on advanced materials at extremely high temperatures and in high flux/shear environments. The unique ability to test and collect data at maximum temperatures of 5,500 degrees Fahrenheit is required to properly test re-entry material in re-entry like environments. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of the contract to $33,444,862. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (70 percent); and the government of the United Kingdom (30 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Birmingham, Alabama, and is expected to be completed by June 2019. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $510,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured, in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The, is the contracting activity (N00178-18-C-4004)., is awardedfor modification P00053 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive-firm, firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-15-C-0114). This modification provides for the development, testing, and activation of 13 different F-35 component repair capabilities in support of the F-35 Lightning depot implementation plan for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy and non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants. Work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire (37 percent); Torrance, California (15 percent); Redondo Beach, California (12 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (11 percent); Inglewood, California (8 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (6 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (5 percent); Niles, Illinois (3 percent); Williston, Vermont (1 percent); Orlando, Florida (1 percent); and Grand Rapids, Michigan (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2021. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps); and non-DoD funds in the amount of $175,308,058 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($82,237,394; 46.9 percent); Navy ($41,118,693; 23.5 percent); the Marine Corps ($41,118,693; 23.5 percent); and non-DoD Participants ($10,833,276; 6.1 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00037 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-16-C-0004) to stand-up depots outside the continental U.S. (OCONUS) for the maintenance, repair, overhaul, and upgrade (MRO&U) of the F-35 aircraft. This contract also provides for the procurement of support equipment, labor, and Autonomic Logistics Information System hardware required to stand up the F-35 OCONUS MRO&U capability. Work will be performed in New South Wales, Australia (35 percent); Cameri, Italy (35 percent); Orlando, Florida (15 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (10 percent); and El Segundo, California (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2022. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy); and non-DoD participant funds in the amount of $73,564,206 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This effort combines purchases for the Air Force ($5,985,650; 8.1 percent), the Marine Corps ($3,046,396; 4.1 percent), Navy ($2,985,505, 4.1 percent) and non-DoD participants ($61,546,655; 83.7 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the design, development, and integration of the Advanced Digital Receiver/Processor (ADRP) and Active Front End (AFE) upgrades to the existing E-2D AN/ALQ-217 Electronic Support Measures (ESM) Receiver/Processor and AFE Weapons Replaceable Assemblies in support of the E-2D aircraft. This contract includes the delivery of 16 ESM ADRP upgrade hardware kits. Work will be performed Owego, New York (98.7 percent); and Clearwater, Florida (1.3 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2022. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,422,911 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1066)., is awardedfor modification P00058 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-13-C-9999). This modification provides for production non-recurring engineering and support for the E-2D Identification, Friend or Foe Interrogator, including obsolescence management, diminishing manufacture sources, and material shortages. Work will be performed in Greenlawn, New York (77 percent); and Melbourne, Florida (23 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2021. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,614,971 are being obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 19 M61A2 20MM gun systems as government furnished equipment in support of the F/A-18E/F aircraft production lots 39 and 40, including program support, non-recurring production costs and operational security. Work will be performed in Saco, Maine (51 percent); Lyndonville, Vermont (6 percent); Miami, Florida (5 percent); Charlotte, North Carolina (5 percent); Westfield, Massachusetts (5 percent); Jacksonville, Florida (4 percent); St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin (2 percent); Saint Laurent, Canada (2 percent); Carson City, Nevada (2 percent); Los Angeles, California (2 percent); and various locations within the U.S. (16 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2021. Fiscal 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,638,485 are being obligated at time of award, $2,712,292 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1023)., is awardedfor modification P00006 to a previously issued delivery order (N001917F1011) placed against basic ordering agreement N00019-17-G-0002. This modification provides for the procurement of software updates to address capability defect packages in support of the V-22 aircraft. Work will be performed in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (92 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (8 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2019. Fiscal 2018 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,097,044 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afixed-price-incentive-firm contract that provides for the production and delivery of 22 F/A-18E and six F/A-18F Super Hornets in support of the government of Kuwait. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (41.4 percent); Hazelwood, Missouri (28.2 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (4.7 percent); Santa Clarita, California (4 percent); Bloomington, Minnesota (3.3 percent); Greenlawn, New York (2.8 percent); Endicott, New York (2.3 percent); Santa Ana, California (1.9 percent); Clearwater, Florida (1.5 percent); Clifton, New Jersey (1.3 percent); Mesa, Arizona (1.3 percent); Torrance, California (1.2 percent); Ontario, Canada (1 percent); Vandalia, Ohio (0.9 percent); Kalamazoo, Michigan (0.8 percent); Fort Walton Beach, Florida (0.8 percent); East Aurora, New York (0.7 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (2.1 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2021. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $1,504,995,240 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1060)., is awardedfor modification (P00001) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price delivery order (N0001918F2505) on indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract (N00019-17-D-5517). This modification provides for the production and delivery of an additional 10,185 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems II (WGU-59/B) under full-rate Production Lot 7. The procurement of the additional units will upgrade the current 2.75-inch rocket system to a semi-active laser-guided precision weapon in support of the Air Force, Army, and foreign military sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Hudson, New Hampshire (70 percent); and Austin, Texas (30 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2019. Fiscal 2016 Special Defense Acquisition funds (Navy); fiscal 2017 procurement ammunition (Air Force); fiscal 2018 procurement ammunition (Air Force and Army); and FMS funds in the amount of $224,331,310 will be obligated at time of award; $17,137,820 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($144,188,996; 64 percent); Army ($58,590,322; 26 percent); Navy ($17,137,820; 8 percent); and FMS ($4,414,172; 2 percent). The, is the contracting activity.