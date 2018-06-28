Coast Guard, State, Local Agencies Search for Missing Man Off Kent Island

BALTIMORE (June 27, 2018)—Coast Guard crews, with state and local partners, are searching by air and sea for a man who reportedly fell overboard between Kent Narrows and Herring Bay, Wednesday afternoon.



The missing man is described as being a white male, about 6-feet tall, 180-190 pounds, wearing blue shorts and a dark shirt without a life jacket.



Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region received a report at about 2:45 p.m., that a person aboard a 40-foot cabin cruiser was missing. The boat owner, a novice, had gotten underway with his friend. During the trip, the friend had gone below deck and when he had not reappeared about an hour later and once the boat was in calmer waters, the owner searched the boat for his friend.



After realizing his friend was no longer aboard, he called a friend on shore, who called the Coast Guard. The reporting source stated that the man had likely fallen overboard between Kent Narrows and Herring Bay.



The sector command center launched search crews aboard a 45-foot response boat from Station Annapolis and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Atlantic City, New Jersey. Additionally, the Maryland Natural Resources Police responded with boats and a helicopter, the Maryland State Police has searched with Trooper 2 and Anne Arundel County Fire Department deployed a boat.



The on-scene weather was reported as 25 knot winds, 4-to-5-foot seas and a water temperature of 75 degrees.



If anyone sees anything in the vicinity south of Kent Island, it is requested that they contact the Coast Guard sector command center on VHF-FM channel 16, or at 410-576-2525.