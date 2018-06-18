Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(June 18, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awarded amodification (P00056) to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive (firm-target) contract (N00019-13-C-9999) for the procurement of one Japan configuration E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Aircraft for the government of Japan. Work will be performed in St. Augustine, Florida (24.9 percent); Syracuse, New York (19.05 percent); Melbourne, Florida (7.6 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (4.08 percent); El Segundo, California (4 percent); Menlo Park, California (3.83 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (2.3 percent); Aire-sur-l'Adour, France (1.49 percent); Owego, New York (1.37 percent); Woodland Hills, California (1.26 percent); and various locations throughout the U.S. (30.12 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2020. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $153,240,394 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.; American Technology Solutions International Corp., Fredericksburg, Virginia (N00421-18-D-0049);; Credence Management Solutions LLC, Vienna, Virginia (N00421-18-D-0051); Cydecor Inc., Arlington, Virginia (N00421-18-D-0039); Davis Defense Group Inc., Stafford, Virginia (N00421-18-D-0038);; FEDITC, Rockville, Maryland (N00421-18-D-0053); Ironclad Technology Services LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia (N00421-18-D-0047); NikSoft Systems Corp., Reston, Virginia (N00421-18-D-0040);; Qi Tech LLC, McLean, Virginia (N00421-18-D-0052); RBC Inc., Alexandria, Virginia (N00421-18-D-0033);; Spectrum Comm Inc., Newport News, Virginia (N00421-18-D-0045); Synectic Solutions Inc., Oxnard, California (N00421-18-D-0036); Technology and Management International LLC, Toms River, New Jersey (N00421-18-D-0046); Tekla Research Inc., Dumfries, Virginia (N00421-18-D-0042); The Columbia Group Inc., Washington, District of Columbia (N00421-18-D-0043); and Trident Technologies LLC, Huntsville, Alabama (N00421-18-D-0048), are each being awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with firm-fixed-price, time-and-materials, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost reimbursable line items to provide program management support services for the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR). Services to be provided include leading, facilitating, and ensuring the strategic planning, implementation, coordination, integration, and evaluation of programmatic activities and administrative systems for NAVAIR managed programs program executive offices. The estimated aggregate ceiling for all contracts is, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. Work will be performed at various locations within the NAVAIR Patuxent River, Maryland, commuting area and is expected to be completed in June 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. These contracts were competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals as a 100 percent small business set-aside; 84 offers were received. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N0001918F0016 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0002). This delivery order procures non-recurring engineering, production, supportability, and management necessary to facilitate the incorporation of optimized wiring and structural improvements on the nacelle into the V-22 production line and via forced retrofit at the depot level of maintenance for previously delivered V-22 aircraft. The effort addresses all non-recurring activities through the critical design review, to include the delivery, installation, validation, and any defined testing of one nacelle ship set. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (84 percent); Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (5 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (4 percent); Fort Walton Beach, Florida (4 percent); and Amarillo, Texas (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2020. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy and Air Force) funds in the amount of $47,385,038 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This delivery order combines purchases for the Navy ($40,184,366; 85 percent); and Air Force ($7,200,672; 15 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00023 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-14-C-0063) to exercise an option for the procurement of 35 Lot 18 digital map computers (DMCs) for H-1; 93 DMCs for Navy supply; 24 digital video map computers (DVMCs) for F/A-18 variants; 30 DVMCs for the government of Kuwait; 24 extension housings for F/A-18 variants; and 26 extension housings for the government of Kuwait in support of the Air Combat Electronics program office. Work will be performed in Malabar, Florida, and is expected to be completed in March 2020. Fiscal 2016, 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $9,487,610 will be obligated at time of award, $92,380 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This effort combines purchases for the Navy ($7,451,484; 79 percent); and FMS ($2,036,126; 21 percent). The, is the contracting activity., was awarded aindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that provides integration, installation, sustainment, and engineering services to the AIRWorks Rapid Development Capabilities Integrated Product Team in support of the deployment of new and existing counter unmanned aerial systems capabilities and hardware to high priority and sensitive government sites that protect assets vital to national security. This contract provides technical, engineering and project management support services to include modeling and simulation, hardware integration, software integration, and command and control integration. Materials and equipment to be integrated may be procured under this contract or provided as government furnished equipment. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (19 percent); Washington, District of Columbia (9.5 percent); Norfolk, Virginia (9.5 percent); Sterling, Virginia (9.5 percent); Seattle, Washington 9.5 percent); Jacksonville, Florida (9.5 percent); China Lake, California (6.3 percent); Leonardtown, Maryland (4.8 percent); Yuma, Arizona (3.2 percent); Dugway Proving Ground, Utah (3.2 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (16 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2019. Funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(2). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-D-0032). (Awarded May 25, 2018), is awardedfor modification P00021 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm target contract (N00019-17-C-0003) for the procurement of 15 F/A-18E and 3 F/A-18F Lot 42 full rate production aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (41 percent); St. Louis, Missouri (22 percent); Fort Wayne, Texas (2 percent); Mesa, Arizona (1 percent); Torrance, California (1 percent); Ontario, Canada (1 percent); Greenlawn, New York (1 percent); Independence, Ohio (1 percent); Irvine, California (1 percent); Bloomington, Minnesota (1 percent); and various locations throughout the U.S. (28 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $862,249,233 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded amodification to a previously awarded advance acquisition contract (N00019-17-C-0001). This modification provides additional advance procurement funding in the amount of $74,746,572 for the procurement of long-lead time materials, parts, components, and effort in support of the F-35 Lightning II Low Rate Initial Production Lot 13 aircraft for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Marine Corps. The modification also provides $660,989,000 in economic order quantity funding for procurement of material and equipment that has completed formal hardware qualification testing for the F-35 program for use in procurement contracts to be awarded for the F-35 program low rate initial production Lots 13 and 14 for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (30 percent); El Segundo, California (25 percent); Warton, United Kingdom (20 percent); Orlando, Florida (10 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (5 percent); Nagoya, Japan (5 percent); and Baltimore, Maryland (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2019. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $735,735,572 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the U.S. Air Force ($359,378,333; 49 percent); U.S. Navy ($193,379,239; 26 percent); and the U.S. Marine Corps ($182,978,000; 25 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide operator, maintenance, logistic support and sustainment engineering services in support of the Broad Area Maritime Surveillance - Demonstrator program to ensure the aircraft are mission-capable for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (70 percent); various forward operating locations outside the continental U.S. (25 percent); and Rancho Bernardo, California (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $61,752,681 are being obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1009)., is awarded aindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for explosive manufacturing support for the Department of Defense. The purpose of this procurement is to acquire research and development; test and evaluation; and hardware fabrication and production of initiators, detonators, deflagrating components, explosive transfer components, multipoint firing systems, firing system assemblies, firesets, low inductance circuits, specialized connectors, switches, transformers, and capacitors. Work will be performed in Middletown, California, and is expected to be completed by April 2022. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $52,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was solicited on a sole-source basis via the Federal Business Opportunities website in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The, is the contracting activity (N00178-17-Q-3038).No applicable data., is awarded anfirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for automated test system hardware and software to test circuit card assemblies (CCA) for the Mark 41 Vertical Launch System. The objective of the contract is to purchase a test system that can utilize legacy test program sets to read the CCAs for the MK41 VLS, producing timely and compatible test results without the need for costly redevelopment. Other deliverables include products of subscriptions to maintenance (software downloads and replacement boards), training, nominal hardware and software services to ensure that new test fixtures and test program sets will interface seamlessly with the automated test system. Work will be performed in North Reading, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by June 2023. Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $7,852 will be obligated on the first delivery order at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(iii) – only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The, is the contracting activity (N00178-18-D-4000).No applicable data.