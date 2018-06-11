Indian Man Passes Due to Injuries Received in May 24 Crash

FAULKNER, Md. (June 11, 2018)—On Thursday, May 24, at approximately 1152 hours, TFC K. Burroughs of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to southbound United States Route 301 north of South Faulkner Road in Charles County for a single vehicle collision. On scene investigation revealed, Russell Wayne Oroian, 70, of Indian Head, was operating a 2017 Ford F-150 on southbound United States Route 301 north of South Faulkner Road. For unknown reason, the Ford F-150 traveled off the roadway and collided with a utility pole. Mr. Oroian was transported to Prince George’s Hospital for treatment.



On Thursday, June 7, at approximately 2338 hours, Mr. Oroian succumbed to his injuries at Prince George's Hospital.



Anyone who may have witnessed or who has information regarding this collision is asked to contact the La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at (301) 392-1200. The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Cpl. J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team. (18-MSP-021901)