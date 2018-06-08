Calvert Co. Gov. News Briefs

Public Encouraged to Attend Comprehensive Plan Open Houses
On behalf of the Calvert County Planning Commission, the Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning will hold three open houses to receive public input on the second draft of the Comprehensive Plan (May 2018 draft).
Citizens are encouraged to attend the open houses and take an active role in updating the plan. All open houses will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Mark your calendars and plan to participate in the following open house schedule:
• Monday, June 11, Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick
• Tuesday, June 12, Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department, 3170 West Ward Road, Dunkirk
• Wednesday, June 13, Calvert Marine Museum, 14200 Solomons Island Road S., Solomons
Each open house will feature stations with information boards and staff will be¬ available to answer questions. The open houses are self-paced; citizens are welcome to come and go throughout the events.
Citizens who are unable to attend the open houses can view the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan draft online and submit comments. Submit written comments to Calvert 2040 Comments, Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning, 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD, 20678. Comments can also emailed to pz@calvertcountymd.gov or faxed to 410-414-3092.
Comments submitted by June 13 will be provided to the Planning Commission for its June 20 meeting. Comments received after June 13 will be provided to the Planning Commission at its next meeting in July.
New Interactive Map Highlights Calvert County's 22 Watersheds
The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning announces the launch of a new interactive map that allows citizens to learn about the 22 watersheds in Calvert County. Six of the watersheds flow directly into the Chesapeake Bay, with the other 16 flowing into the Patuxent River.
The Calvert County Department of Technology Services designed the new Geographic Information System (GIS) watershed map in conjunction with the Calvert County Environmental Commission at the direction of the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC). When citizens view the map, they can search watersheds by address and review a fact sheet that highlights each of the 22 watersheds' size, associated streams and nearby water quality monitoring stations. View the new GIS map online at www.co.cal.md.us/watershedmap.
The Environmental Commission was established in 1975 by the BOCC and is staffed by 11 citizen volunteer members who are tasked with providing advice and recommendations to the BOCC, county staff and the Calvert County Planning Commission on matters that affect the air, land and waters of Calvert County.
The Environmental Commission has also sponsored the "Pump for the Bay" contest for many years. County residents who pump out or upgrade their septic tank qualify to win cash and other great prizes. For more information about the contest or to download an entry form, go to www.co.cal.md.us/PumpfortheBay. To learn more about the Environmental Commission, visit www.co.cal.md.us/environment. The monthly Environmental Commission meetings are held in Prince Frederick and are open to the public.
To learn more about the many GIS maps available to citizens, visit www.co.cal.md.us/maps and view a collection of maps from any desktop PC, tablet or mobile device. The maps do not require a plug-in or software download to function properly.
Calvert County Solid Waste Division Offers Free Mulch for Citizens and Businesses
The Calvert County Department of Public Works Solid Waste Division offers free mulch to Calvert County businesses and residents. Mulch is available for pickup Monday through Friday at the Appeal Landfill located at 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby. Assistance may be available if advance notice is provided.
Mulch is only available to Calvert County businesses and residents and proof of business location or residency is required. The recycled, untreated mulch is a product of tree debris collected from recent storms. The county is not liable for any damage to plants that may occur from use of the mulch. There is no mulch limit per resident and mulch is available while supplies last.
Billboard Sparks Controversy
Calvert County has been in the news in recent weeks because of a provocative billboard that was situated on private property along Route 4 in Huntingtown. It is the season of politics this election year and it is important for citizens to remember that Calvert County Government cannot regulate sign content based on the Supreme Court case decision Reed v. Town of Gilbert (2015) ( www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/14pdf/13-502_9olb.pdf ). Calvert County Government can, however, regulate the size and location of signs.
The BOCC adopted updated sign regulations Jan. 31, 2018, to Section 6-8 of the Calvert County Zoning Ordinance and county staff started enforcement of the regulations in late February. Upon finding a sign violation, county planning and zoning enforcement staff visits the location to advise what is, and what is not, permissible under the new regulations. Staff also provides a zoning inspection report which includes a correction date (30 days from date of issuance) along with an online link to the new regulations to review the changes made to the regulations. After the correction date, county personnel continue to monitor the signs and work to bring a site into compliance. Additionally, calls are being made to sign owners who place multiple yard signs within county and state rights-of-way.
Citizens are encouraged to review the updated sign regulations online at www.co.cal.md.us/index.aspx?nid=1318. For additional information, call the Department of Planning & Zoning at 410-535-2348, or email pz@calvertcountymd.gov.
State Highway Announces Phase Two of Route 2/4 Widening
The State Highway Administration recently awarded the contract for the construction surrounding Phase 2 (of 6) of the widening of MD Route 2/4 in Prince Frederick. Contractors have mobilized at a staging area at the former Calvert Middle School location. The work began April 24, 2018 and is expected to be completed July 30, 2019.
Phase 1—MD 2/4 and MD 231 intersection improvements, including the widening of MD 2/4 from south of Commerce Lane to south of Old Field Lane, is completed and was opened to traffic in summer of 2009.
Phase 2—MD 2/4 and MD 231 intersection improvements, including the widening of MD 2/4 from Fox Run Boulevard to south of Commerce Lane, is currently underway.