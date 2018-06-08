Calvert Co. Sheriff's Reports

Brian Melkus, 32, of Catonsville Bryan Gatton, Jr., 32, of Prince Frederick Darren Hopkins, 33, of Prince Frederick Dean Walker, 39, of Annapolis Jessica Hawk, 20, of St. Leonard Larawnn Dicks, 31, of Upper Marlboro Nerissa Snyder, 31, of Upper Marlboro Patricia Meadows, 41, of Hyattsville Quentin Wilbert, 31, of Colorado Richard Huntzberry, 31, of St. Leonard Robert Kimberlin, 44, of Upper Marlboro Terry Brown, 48, of Chesapeake Beach Previous Next

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(June 08, 2018)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.DAMAGED PROPERTIES IN CHESAPEAKE RANCH OF ESTATES: On May 28, deputies responded to multiple residences in the Chesapeake Ranch of Estates in the area of Chisholm Trail, Thunderbird Drive, and Gunsmoke Trail for the report of damaged property. Each victim's mailbox was damaged by unknown suspect(s) ripping the mailbox off the post or breaking the post in half.BURGLARY: 18-28510: On May 29, Deputy Ostazeski responded to Tahoe Lane, Lusby for the report of a burglary. The victim stated that an unknown black male wearing dark clothing attempted to enter the residence by pulling on the doors. It was determined that no items were stolen from the residence.BURGLARY: 18-28679: On May 30, Corporal Woodford responded to Christiana Parran Road, Chesapeake Beach for the report of a burglary. The victim stated that an unknown suspect(s) stole a red Craftsman 12 drawer tool box that was full of miscellaneous tools inside. The value of stolen property is $1,100.BURGLARY: 18-29061: On June 1, 218 Deputy Bradley responded to Beech Drive, Lusby for the report of a burglary. The victim stated that unknown suspect(s) had attempted to pry open their back sliding glass door to gain entry into the residence. It was determined no items were stolen from the residence. The estimated damaged property is $1,000.BURGLARY: 18-29276: On June 1, Deputy Hardesty responded to Cliff Trail, Port Republic for the report of a burglary. The victim stated that an unknown suspect(s) had entered into a front shower room of the residence and appeared to be sleeping inside. The victim's also noticed multiple items out of place and items that did not belong to them. It was determined there was no items stolen from the residence.BURGLARY: 18-29177: On June 1, Deputy Y. Bortchevsky responded to Forest Ridge Terrace, Chesapeake Beach for the report of a burglary. The victim stated that an unknown suspect(s) attempted to break into the residence by prying open the front door. It was determined the suspect(s) were unsuccessful and no items were taken from the residence.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 28187: On May 28, Deputy Burggraff responded to the Southern Branch Library, Solomons for the report of destruction of property. The victim stated that sometime between May 25th at 5:00pm and May 28th at 11:00am an unknown suspect(s) sprayed painted graffiti on the rear wall of the library. The estimated value of damaged property is $200.THEFT: 18-28433: On May 29, Deputy M. Lewis responded to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office for a report of a theft that occurred at Calvert Medical Health Center, Prince Frederick. The victim stated that on May 13th while at the Emergency Room their prescription medication was stolen from their bag. The value of stolen property is $147.THEFT: 18-29086: On June 1, Deputy M. Lewis responded to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office for a theft that occurred on Leesburg Court, Huntingtown. The victim stated they received a notification of their package containing two Kettle Nizza Resin folding chairs had been delivered, however the victim never located the package. The value of stolen property is $259.76.BURGLARY: 18-23961: On May 8, Deputy Holt responded to San Rafael Road, Lusby for the report of a burglary. The victim stated that sometime between May 4th and May 6th an unknown suspect(s) entered their residence and stole US currency from the bedroom. The value of stolen property is $500.BURGLARY: 18-24252: On May 8, Deputy S. Naughton responded to Patuxent Court, Prince Frederick for the report of a burglary. The victim stated that an unknown suspect(s) entered the residence leaving multiple boot prints throughout the residence. It was determined no items were stolen from the residence and there was no damaged property.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-24615: On May 10, Deputy Lorenzano responded to Almost There Court, Owings for the report of damaged property that occurred on Lower Marlboro Road. The victim stated that their Caterpillar mini excavator window had been damaged by an unknown suspect(s). The estimated value of damaged property is $1,200.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-25033: On May 11, Deputy McDonough responded to Mills Pond Drive, Port Republic for the report of damaged property. The victim stated that an unknown suspect(s) had banged on the door hard enough to leave three dents in the door.THEFT: 18-23894: On May 7, Deputy Bowlan responded to Mount Harmony Road, Owings for the report of a theft. The victim stated that sometime between May 6th at 9:00pm and May 7th at 5:15am an unknown suspect(s) stole three cellphones and a disposable camera. The value of stolen property is $140.THEFT: 18-24702: On May 10, Deputy R. Evans responded to Timber View Lane, St. Leonard for the report of a theft. The victim stated that sometime between May 5th at 11:30am and 1:30pm an unknown suspect(s) stole their package from their driveway containing a surveillance camera. The value of the stolen property is $35.THEFT: 18-24739: On May 10, Deputy Deleon-Suero responded to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office for the report of a theft that occurred on Mears Avenue. The victim stated that an unknown suspect(s) had stolen their boat trailer registration plate. The value of stolen property is $50.THEFT: 18-24768: On May 10, Deputy Crum responded to Fowler Road, Owings for the report of a theft. The victim stated that an unknown suspect(s) had removed their registration plate to their motorcycle. The value of the stolen property is $75.ATTEMPT TO FAKE DRUG TEST: On May 7, Deputy Ridgely responded to District Court for the report of a subject altering a drug test. The Correctional Deputy advised while watching the subject later identified as, take the court ordered drug test, he observed Melkus attempting to shield his body in an attempt to hide what he was doing. It was determined Melkus had someone else's urine attached to his body in an attempt to alter the test. Once Melkus was transported back to the jail and searched again, it was determined he had cocaine concealed on his persons. Melkus was charged with Alter Drug/Alcohol Test, CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (Cocaine), Possession Contraband- Place of Confinement, and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.SUSPENDED LICENSE, DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: On May 11, Deputy Boerum conducted a traffic stop in the area of S Solomons Island Road and Broomes Island Road. Deputy Boerum made contact with the driver later identified as, and advised him of the reason for being stopped. A check through Emergency Communications revealed Gatton was driving on a suspended license. Deputy Boerum conducted a search of the vehicle and his persons, and located paraphernalia inside the vehicle. Gatton was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with two counts of CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.CONCEALED DANGEROUS WEAPON: On May 11, Deputy Ridgely was patrolling the area of N. Solomons Island Road and W. Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick when he was given a lookout for a female subject that possibly had a knife. Deputy Ridgely made contact with the female later identified as, walking down the side of the road. While making contact with Hawk it was determined she had a butterfly knife concealed in her left hand. Hawk was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Dangerous Weapon-Conceal.OXYCODONE: On May 12, Deputy Yates conducted a traffic stop at the WaWa, Prince Frederick. Deputy Yates made contact with the driver later identified as, for the reason he was being stopped. While speaking with Hopkins, Deputy Yates could smell the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. Hopkins was asked to exit the vehicle for a search to be conducted. A search of the vehicle was positive for narcotics. Hopkins was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (Oxycodone).FIGHT: On May 13, multiple deputies responded to the Holiday Inn, Prince Frederick for the report of a fight in progress. As units were arriving on scene Sergeant G. Shrawder observed two vehicles attempting to leave from the scene. Corporal Harms stopped one of the vehicles with three occupants inside that were being disorderly. While trying to make contact with the occupants of the vehicle Deputy Yates could smell the odor of burnt marijuana and alcohol coming from inside of the vehicle. All occupants were removed from the vehicle and later identified as, and. While trying to place Dicks into handcuffs he continued to resist and fight with deputies. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Disorderly Conduct and Assault-Second Degree. Snyder was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Disorderly Conduct and Fail Obey Resonable/Lawful Order of Law Enforcement Officer. Wilbert was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Disorderly Conduct.THEFT: 18-26292: On May 18, Deputy Deleon-Suero responded to the Giant, Lusby for the report of a theft from vehicle. The victim stated sometime between 4:00pm and 4:10pm on May 18th an unknown suspect(s) stole their purse from the passenger side of the vehicle. The purse contained multiple bank cards, perfume bottle, gift cards, and prescription glasses. The value of stolen property is $530.THEFT: 18-26410: On May 19, Deputy Y. Bortchevsky responded to Frederick Avenue, North Beach for the report of a theft. The victim stated that sometime between May 18th at 10:00am and May 19th at 12:00pm an unknown suspect(s) stole their green and maroon colored single axle enclosed trailer from their driveway. The enclosed trailer contained miscellaneous items such as clothing, oriental rugs, tools, and camping accessories. The value of stolen property is $3,000.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-25751: On May 15, Deputy M. Lewis responded to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office for the report of damaged property that had occurred at Lake Lariat, Lusby. The victim stated that sometime on May 13th an unknown suspect(s) caused damaged to their vehicle's rear driver side quarter panel and drivers side rear bumper. The estimated damaged property is $200.DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: On May 14, Corporal Denton conducted a traffic stop in the area of Southern Maryland Boulevard and Ashwood Drive. Corporal Denton made contact with the driver later identified as, for the reasons he was being stopped. A K9 was requested and arrived on scene for a K9 scan be conducted. The K9 scan resulted in a positive alert and a search of the vehicle was completed. The search resulted in paraphernalia. Kimberlin was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with two counts of CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.OPEN WARRANT, DRUGS: On May 16, Deputy Ridgely responded to Calvert Health Medical Center, Prince Frederick for a check welfare. Deputies made contact with the subject later identified as, who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance. Emergency Communications completed a license check of Brown, and was determined he had two open warrants. Brown was placed under arrest and a search of his person and vehicle was conducted. A search resulted in narcotics and paraphernalia. Brown was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with two counts of CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (Heroin and PCP) and two counts of CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.INTOXICATED PERSON: On May 17, Deputy S. Naughton responded to the area of Main Street and Duke Street, Prince Frederick for the report of an intoxicated person. Deputy Naughton made contact with the subject later identified as, who was refusing to answer questions from the deputies, and had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath. Huntzberry continued to refuse directions from Deputy Naughton and the medical staff on scene. Huntzberry was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he was charged with Diroderly Conduct and Intoxicated Public Disturbance.CONTRABAND IN JAIL: On May 18, Deputy Rediker responded to the Calvert County Detention Center for the report of an inmate with drug paraphernalia. Deputy Rediker made contact with the Correctional Deputy who advised the inmate later identified as, had concealed paraphernalia on her persons. Meadows is being charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia and Possession of Contraband- Place of Confinement.ERRATIC DRIVING LEADS TO DRUG DISCOVERY: On May 18, Emergency Communications broadcasted a look out for a vehicle all over the roadway. Deputy Fox responded to the area, located and observed the vehicle. Deputy Fox initiated a traffic stop in the area of Rt. 260 and Horace Ward Road. While making contact with the driver later identified as, Deputy Fox could detect a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle and his persons was conducted. The search resulted in paraphernalia and marijuana. Walker was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, CDS: Possession-Marijuana 10+ Grams, and CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute.