Drug Arrests in Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(June 06, 2018)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office released the following drug enforcement arrest reports for the period of March through May, 2018.On March 29th, search and seizure warrants for the body of, Collington's 2017 Jeep Renegade, and Collington's residence, located at 12558 Santa Rosa Road, Lusby, MD 20657. These search warrants were in reference to a CDS investigation being conducted by the Calvert County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Unit.On March 30th, 2018 the aforementioned search and seizure warrants were executed.During the search warrants the following items were located:• One clear plastic bag containing approximately 6.3 grams of suspected cocaine;• One black digital scale with suspected cocaine residue; and• Multiple folds of U.S. currency in different denominations.Collington was placed under arrest and charged with Possession w/Intent to Distribute CDS: Cocaine, Possession of CDS: Cocaine, and Possession of CDS Paraphernalia: Digital Scale.On April 26th, members of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Unit observed a hand-to-hand CDS transaction in Chesapeake Beach.Road patrol officers were summoned to conduct a traffic stop on a black Mazda passenger vehicle whose occupants were involved in the CDS transaction. A traffic stop was conducted on the Mazda, and the occupants were identified asandA K-9 scan of the vehicle was conducted resulting in a positive alert.A search of the Mazda and both occupants was conducted. Simon was found to be in possession of approximately 4 grams of suspected heroin.Simon was arrested and charged with Distribution of CDS: Heroin, Possession w/ Intent to Distribute CDS: Heroin, Conspiracy to Distribute CDS: Heroin, Possession of CDS: Heroin, and Possession of CDS Paraphernalia.Acton was arrested and charged with Distribution of CDS: Heroin, and Conspiracy to Distribute CDS: Heroin.On May 8th, search and seizure warrants for the bodies ofandwere obtained in reference to an ongoing CDS investigation being conducted by the Calvert County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Unit.Members of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office DEU conducted surveillance on Black and Andujar. Road Patrol officers were summoned to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle being occupied by Black, Andujar, and Andujar's three-year-old son in Chesapeake Beach.A K-9 was done on the vehicle, which resulted in a positive alert.A search of Reina Milagro Andujar revealed a clear plastic bag in Andujars' underwear between her underwear and her body. The bag contained five smaller individual bags, two of which contained suspected heroin and three of which contained suspected cocaine. The bags of suspected heroin weighed approximately 1.1 grams and the bags of suspected cocaine weighed approximately 1.3 grams.A search of Tyson Wayne Black revealed $410.00 in United States currency.An investigation into Tyson Black and Reina Andujar had been ongoing since April 8th, 2018. The investigation began after a fatal opiate overdose in Chesapeake Beach. Through investigation, it was learned the deceased had been last seen getting into a white Acura passenger car owned by Reina Andujar. Through investigation and numerous tips it was learned Andujar and Black were dating.Tyson Black's activities were indicative of Black distributing heroin and cocaine.Black and Andujar were arrested and charged with Possession w/ Intent to Distribute: Heroin, Possession w/ Intent to Distribute: Cocaine, Conspiracy to Distribute: Heroin, Conspiracy to Distribute: Cocaine, Possession of CDS : Heroin, and Possession of CDS: Cocaine.On May 11, members of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at 3802 16th Street, Apartment A, Chesapeake Beach. The search warrant was the result of a CDS investigation conducted by the Calvert County Sheriff's Office DEU.Recovered from the residence was $717 in United States currency, several controlled prescription pills, and 34 grams of cocaine/crack-cocaine.Two occupants of the residence,, and, were arrested and charged with Possession w/ Intent to Distribute CDS: Cocaine, Possession w/ Intent to Distribute CDS: Crack-Cocaine, Possession of CDS: Cocaine, Possession of CDS: Crack-Cocaine, and Possession of CDS Paraphernalia.On May 21,was indicted by a grand jury in the Circuit Court of Calvert County charging him with two counts of Possession w/ Intent to Distribute CDS: Narcotics, Possession of Narcotics Production Equipment, Possession of CDS Paraphernalia, and Possession of CDS Packaging material. This indictment is the result of a CDS investigation conducted by the Calvert County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Unit.On May 21,was indicted by a grand jury in the Circuit Court of Calvert County charging him with Possession w/ Intent to Distribute CDS: Narcotics, and Distribution of CDS: Narcotics. This indictment is the result of a CDS investigation conducted by the Calvert County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Unit.