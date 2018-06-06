DUI Arrests in St. Mary's Co.

Christine Anne Hester, age 64, of Mechanicsville Crystal Dawn Knott, age 37, of Great Mills Demarcus Antion Spears, age 28, of Hollywood Franklin Isabel Coto Godoy, age 25, of Lexington Park George Thomas Burroughs, age 69, of Lexington Park Helena Machell Banks, 34, of Clements James Michael Bonds, 46, of Lexington Park Jason Leroy Parris, age 38, of Lexington Park Joann Marie Tannehill, 52, of Park Hall John Allen Hall, 52, of Brandywine Julie Anne Short, age 21, of Hollywood Kevin Michael Kennedy, 20, of Great Mills Matthew Keith Snell, age 27, of Lexington Park Mayra Brenda Herrera, 24, of Lexington Park Michael Erik Sheriff, age 48, of St. Leonard Parrish Lowell Thompson, age 22, of Charlotte Hall Rosanne Elizabeth Nial, age 41, of Park Hall Ryan Patrick Sullivan, age 33, of Lexington Park Shaun Edward French, age 44, of Leonardtown Shavondra Nicole Hawkins, age 32, of Norcross, Ga. Previous Next

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(June 06, 2018)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following DUI arrest reports.02/03/2018: Joseph Manning Milburn, age 40, from Great Mills, was charged with Driving While Impaired by Alcohol, Driving While Intoxicated, and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se, by DFC. Lawrence# 279. CASE# 6262-18. (No photograph available)02/04/2018: Shavondra Nicole Hawkins, age 32, of Norcross, Ga., was charged with Driving While Impaired by Alcohol, Driving While Intoxicated, and Driving Under the Influence by Cpl. O'Connor# 138. CASE# 6305-18.02/06/2018: Parrish Lowell Thompson, age 22, of Charlotte Hall, was charged with Driving While Impaired by Alcohol, and Driving While Intoxicated by Cpl. Somerville# 78. CASE# 6673-18.02/08/2018: Christine Anne Hester, age 64, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Driving Under the Influence and Driving While Impaired by Alcohol by Dep. Budd# 325. CASE# 7204-18.02/10/2018: Gary Darnell Bean, age 27, of Lexington Park, was charged with Driving While Impaired by Alcohol, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, and Driving While Intoxicated by Cpl. Potter# 255. CASE# 7535-18. (No photograph available)02/10/2018: Marcy Rene Bowie, age 43, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Driving While Impaired by Alcohol, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, and Driving While Impaired by Dep. Holdsworth# 305. CASE# 7451-18. (No photograph available)02/11/2018: Nicholas Scott Jackson, age 23, of California, was charged with Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol, and Driving While Intoxicated by Dep. M. Beyer# 319. CASE# 7652-18. (No photograph available)02/13/2018: Julie Anne Short, age 21, of Hollywood, was charged with Driving While Impaired by Alcohol, Driving While Intoxicated, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se, and Driving Under the Influence by Dep. Ball# 315. CASE# 8163-18.02/13/2018: Matthew Keith Snell, age 27, of Lexington Park, was charged with Driving While Impaired by Alcohol, Driving While Intoxicated, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se, and Driving Under the Influence by DFC. Schultz# 258. CASE# 7984-18.02/14/2018: George Thomas Burroughs, age 69, of Lexington Park, was charged with Driving While Impaired by Alcohol, Driving While Intoxicated, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se by Cpl. Stone# 183. CASE# 8201-18.02/24/2018: Crystal Dawn Knott, age 37, of Great Mills, was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Driving While Impaired by Alcohol, and Driving Under the Influence, after a single vehicle accident by Dep. M. Beyer# 319. CASE# 9989-18.03/03/2018: Michael Erik Sheriff, age 48, of St. Leonard, was arrested and charged with Driving Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol, Driving Under the Influence, and Driving While Intoxicated by Cpl. Stone# 183. CASE# 11542-18.03/06/2018: Amy Gelfand Dreher, age 48, of Leonardtown, was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se, Driving While Intoxicated, and Driving While Impaired by Alcohol by Dep. Chase# 346. CASE# 12183-18. (No photograph available)03/06/2018: Demarcus Antion Spears, age 28, of Hollywood, was arrested and charged with Driving While Impaired by Alcohol and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol by Dep. Chase# 346. CASE# 11983-18.03/07/2018: Shaun Edward French, age 44, of Leonardtown, was charged with Driving Under the Influence Per-Se, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, and Driving While Impaired by Alcohol by Dep. Westphal# 337. CASE# 12406-18.03/08/2018: Jason Leroy Parris, age 38, of Lexington Park, was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving While Impaired by Alcohol, and Driving While Revoked by Dep. Carty# 343. CASE# 12591-18.03/13/2018: Ryan Patrick Sullivan, age 33, of Lexington Park, was charged with Driving While Impaired by a Controlled Dangerous Substance, CDS Possession-Not Marijuana, and CDS Possession Paraphernalia by Cpl. Stone# 183. CASE# 13563-18.03/17/2018: Destiny Anne Key-Mellies, 22, of Lexington Park, was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se and Driving Vehicle while Impaired by Alcohol in Avenue by Dep. Carl Ball #315. (no photo available)03/18/2018: Brian Lee Woodard, age 24, of Lexington Park, was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Driving While Impaired by Alcohol, and Driving Under the Influence by Dep. Fenwick# 338. CASE# 14335-18. (No photograph available)03/25/2018: Rosanne Elizabeth Nial, age 41, of Park Hall, was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Driving While Impaired by Alcohol, and Driving While Intoxicated by Dep. T. Snyder# 342. CASE# 15604-18.03/31/2018: Franklin Isabel Coto Godoy, age 25, of Lexington Park, was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Driving While Impaired by Alcohol, and Driving Under the Influence by Dep. Raley# 345. CASE# 16549-18.04/25/2018: Kevin Michael Kennedy, 20, of Great Mills, was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se and Driving While Impaired by Alcohol on Chancellor's Run Road by Lt. Edward Evans #88.05/02/2018: David Glen Thiessen, 53, of Lexington Park was charged with Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving While Intoxicated near the Cedar Cove Beach by Dep. Tyler Westphal #337. (No photograph available)05/04/2018: Joann Marie Tannehill, 52, of Park Hall, was charged with Driving While Impaired by a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Driving a Vehicle While So Far Impaired by Drugs Cannot Drive Safely, Driving a Vehicle with Suspended Registration and Driving a Motor Vehicle without a License in the area of Lexington Park Baptist Church by Dep. Richard Forbes #341.05/12/2018: Helena Machell Banks, 34, of Clements, was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving While Impaired by Alcohol and Driver Consuming Alcoholic Beverage in Passenger Area of Motor Vehicle on Highway in the Mechanicsville area by Dep. Benjamin Raley #345.05/12/2018: John Allen Hall, 52, of Brandywine, was charged with Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol in Hollywood by Dep. Dianne Hersh #343.05/15/2018: Mayra Brenda Herrera, 24, of Lexington Park, was charged with Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se and Driving Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol in Lexington Park by Dep. Warren Forinash #344.05/17/2018: James Michael Bonds, 46, of Lexington Park, was arrested and charged with Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol by Dep. Dianne Hersh #343. CASE# 26023-18.