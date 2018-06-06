Waugh, Bailey Close in Campaign Funds

HOLLYWOOD, Md.

(May 31, 2018)—In perhaps the most hotly contested local political race in St. Mary's County, District 29 senate challenger Jack Bailey has slightly outpaced incumbent Sen. Steve Waugh in fundraising.The latest reports show that Bailey's campaign war chest currently holds $32,128.51 to Waugh's $28,124.85.The reports show that Bailey has received just over $20,000 in contributions so far and a major intake of $23,035 in ticket sales for fundraisers.Bailey's fundraiser in Bushwood April 27 was attended by hundreds from the business and political communities.Waugh's latest report summary shows that he has only received $685 in contributions so far; though his earlier war chest showed he had more than $39,271 saved.Waugh so far has expended $11,831 in campaign funds, the latest reports stated.Bailey's total receipts before expenditures showed he had pulled in $43,395 and spent $11,369.34 on his campaign.Waugh's political contributions according to the report show donations from a private citizen in Solomons, the Licensed Beverage Distributors of Maryland, Inc. in Annapolis, Long and Foster Real Estate, Inc. based in San Francisco, California and Valentine's Delight Farms, LLC of Avenue.Much of Waugh's expenditures include payments for campaign materials and direct mailings, the report shows.Donations to Bailey's campaign come from throughout District 29, the report stated, including Mechanicsville, Leonardtown, Lexington Park and Lusby and Prince Frederick, from both private individuals and corporate entities.A great many of the contributions can be directly attributed to the April 27 fundraiser in Bushwood where Gov. Larry Hogan confirmed his endorsement for Bailey against Waugh.That event raised $23,035.Todd Eberly, political science professor at St. Mary's College of Maryland, said the fundraising deck had been stacked in Bailey's favor by circumstance and Hogan."Steve Waugh can't raise funds during the General Assembly," Eberly told The County Times. "That's the law of Maryland."As for the fundraiser in Bushwood, Hogan's appearance was sure to draw in many from the local Republican establishment."People are going to come out for that," said Eberly. "That should have been and was... a cash cow for Bailey."Eberly also believed that Bailey would have an uphill battle in unseating Waugh; again Hogan's involvement might play a role."I think Hogan runs the risk of fostering resentment from voters," Eberly said. "When he has representatives like Chris Shank (whom Waugh has accused of leading attacks against him on Hogan's behalf) at candidate forums he runs that risk."In the contested primary races for county commissioner in District 1 Mike Daras currently leads Eric Colvin in fundraising with $210 in his war chest.Colvin lately reports just $70.29 cents in his account.Daras' total receipts so far tally to $1,100.15.Colvin's prior balance was $616.70, according to the latest report and has spent $546.50 on his campaign.Daras has so far spent $438.53 on his campaign in the Republican primary.In the Democratic primary for the District 2 race Rose Frederick has a sizeable lead in funds remaining with $4,237.59 in her campaign coffers; Ann Marie Abell has $1,869.96.Overall, though, Abell has received $6,535.62 but has spent virtually all of that on campaign expenses.Frederick's receipts tally to $5,013.18 with campaign expenditures of just $1,984.09.