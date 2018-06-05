Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(June 05, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awarded acost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, fixed-price-incentive-firm, firm-fixed-price contract. This contract provides for sustainment support, including equipment, training devices, training facilities, non-aircraft spares, Autonomic Logistics Information System hardware and software, and facilities standup in support of low-rate initial production Lot 11 F-35 Lightning II aircraft in support of the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy; non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants, and foreign military sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (71 percent); Redondo Beach, California (13 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (11 percent); Owego, New York (4 percent); and Samlesbury, United Kingdom (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2023. Fiscal 2016, 2017, and 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy); non-DoD participant; and FMS funds in the amount of $558,276,346 will be obligated at time of award, $19,550,597 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($173,171,727; 31 percent); Marine Corps ($62,285,043; 11 percent); Navy ($50,968,348; 9 percent); non-DoD participants ($232,144,112; 42 percent); and FMS customers ($39,707,116; 7 percent). This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(C)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1048)., is being awarded amodification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-14-C-0067) for the manufacture and delivery of three Lot 9 full-rate production P-8A multi-mission maritime aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (82.5 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (2.7 percent); Greenlawn, New York (2.4percent); Cambridge, United Kingdom (1.6 percent); North Amityville, New York (0.9 percent); Rockford, Illinois (0.7 percent); Rancho Santa Margarita, California (0.6 percent); Dickinson, North Dakota (0.6 percent); and various other locations within the U.S. (8 percent); and is expected to be completed in October 2020. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy), funds in the amount of $416,438,385 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00014 to cost-plus-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price delivery order 5503 previously issued against basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020. This modification provides for additional radar upgrades to Block 3F configuration Air Force and Marine Corp F-35 Lightning II aircraft. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in June 2021. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Air Force and Marine Corps) funding in the amount of $19,860,194 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($11,434,657; 58 percent); and Marine Corps ($8,425,537; 42 percent). The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is awardedfor modification P00019 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-17-C-0034). This modification provides for the procurement of nine mid-body range safety subsystem (MRSS) kits and flight test (FT) kits for the Navy and three MRSS and FT kits for the United Kingdom, including qualification, and a production rotable pool of parts. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (40 percent); San Diego, California (13.70 percent); Boulder, Colorado (13.70 percent); Bristol, Pennsylvania (9.40 percent); Hanahan, South Carolina (6.90 percent); Joplin, Missouri (6 percent); Middletown, Connecticut (3.80 percent); Lancaster, Pennsylvania (3 percent); Tampa, Florida (1.40 percent); Ontario, California (1 percent); Anniston, Alabama (.9 percent); Lowell, Massachusetts (.18 percent); and Valencia, California (.02 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2020. Fiscal 2017 weapons procurement (Navy) and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $19,262,005 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This effort combines purchases for the Navy ($15,669,397; 81.35 percent); and the government of the United Kingdom ($3,592,608; 18.65 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N0001918F2351 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0003). This delivery order is for the procurement of smart multi-function color display repair support and software development activities to include APR-39D(V)2 integration as well as the ability to develop and deliver fix builds to correct existing and future software deficiencies in support of the H-53 aircraft . Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed in September 2021. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,480,976 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00004 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-17-C-0005). This modification exercises an option for the procurement of full-rate Production Lot 7 for the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM) for the Navy and the government of Australia. This option exercise provides for the conversion of 271 Navy provided AGM-88B High Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles into 253 Navy AGM-88E AARGM all-up-rounds (AURs), eight Captive Air Training Missiles and 10 AGM-88E AARGM AURs for foreign military sales (FMS) customers. Additionally, this option exercise procures related supplies and services necessary for AARGM manufacture, sparing, and fleet deployment to include AUR kits, as well as guidance and control section spares. Work will be performed in Northridge, California (90 percent); and Ridgecrest, California (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2020. Fiscal 2016, 2017 and 2018 weapons procurement (Navy); FMS; and other customer funds in the amount of $171,215,447 will be obligated at time of award, $240,288 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This effort combines purchases for the Navy ($162,837,185; 95 percent); the government of Australia ($6,878,262; 4 percent); and other customer funds from the government of Italy ($1,500,000; 1 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order 0097 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020). This delivery order provides for non-recurring engineering, the development of design documentation, and the creation of modification instructions. These efforts will support service life extension and enable the developmental test F-35 aircraft to maintain currency with delivered technology. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in June 2019. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy and Marine Corps); and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participant funds in the amount of $32,646,275 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This delivery order combines purchases for the Navy ($12,375,000; 38 percent); Marine Corps ($12,375,000; 38 percent); and non-U.S. DoD participants ($7,896,275; 24 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00004 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm target, cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-17-C-0020) in support of the F-35 Lightning II low-rate initial production Lot 11 aircraft. This modification provides additional funding for production non-recurring/tooling, administrative labor, partner unique items and Lot 11 production propulsion systems to include 10 F135-PW-100 propulsions systems for the Navy; 51 F135-PW-100 propulsion systems for the Air Force; and 24 F135-PW-600 propulsion systems for the Marine Corps. Additionally, this contract procures 49 F135-PW-100 and 1 F135-PW-600 propulsion system for non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants and foreign military sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (67 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (26.5 percent); and Bristol, United Kingdom (6.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2021. Fiscal 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy); and non-U.S. DoD participant and FMS funds in the amount of $2,016,115,217 will be obligated at time of award, $288,147,086 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Marine Corps ($663,472,076, 33 percent); Air Force ($592,022,963, 29 percent); Navy ($136,042,051, 7 percent); non-U.S. DoD participants ($335,600,247; 17 percent); and FMS customers ($288,977,880; 14 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00004 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-fee contract (N00019-17-C-0081) to exercise an option for the procurement of 15 production AE1107C engines for the V-22 Osprey for the Marine Corps (7); Navy (6), and Air Force (2). Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed in May 2019. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force); and fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $28,602,240 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00008 to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00421-14-D-0005). This modification increases the contract value and extends the period of performance by two years. This contract provides services to support Electronic Warfare Aircraft Training (EWAT) Jamming systems training for the Navy. EWAT provides stand-off jamming for opposing force threat simulation during various levels of exercises for shipboard and aircrew tactics, aircraft weapon system operators, and for procedures to counter potential enemy electronic attack threats. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (50 percent); San Diego, California (35 percent); and Virginia Beach, Virginia (15 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2020. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable delivery order N0001918F0245 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0021). This delivery order provides for non-recurring engineering activities that support obsolescence efforts to replace the modified miniature receiver terminal with the KGR-72. In addition, this delivery order allows for the procurement of three A and B kits, three A and B kit installations into the E-6B software integration laboratory and A and B kit installation into two E-6B aircraft for validation and verification. Work will be performed in Richardson, Texas, and is expected to be completed in January 2020. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,143,153 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for emerging capabilities and analysis systems engineering to include programmatic, and logistics tasks that will analyze the F-35 air system's ability to meet future operational requirements, investigate cost and weight reduction program options, and conduct modeling and simulation activities. Additional assessments may include such efforts as analyzing changes to design life, operational readiness, reliability, and air system design and configuration. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2018. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,919,388 will be obligated at time of award, none of which expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(C)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-D-0129)., is awardedfor delivery order N0001918F0580 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0002). This delivery order provides for the procurement of four engineering change proposal (ECP) 1086 aircraft mod kits as well as non-recurring engineering to extend the effectivity of the 1080.2 paint scheme ECP in support of the government of Japan. Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed in August 2019. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $13,143,153 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.