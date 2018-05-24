Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded anindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide advanced research and development support, engineering and technical support, quality management support, cybersecurity services, and technical management support for the Rapid Capability Engineering and Integration Department, Ship and Air Integrated Warfare Division. The scope of this effort encompasses rapidly developed engineering designs for end products intended for immediate warfighter operational use, and may include C5ISR systems, subsystems and components of strategic and tactical airborne, land-based, and mobile, sea-based surface and sub-surface platforms. Work will be performed in Lexington Park, Maryland (60 percent); St. Inigoes, Maryland (35 percent); and Patuxent River, Maryland (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals, with one offer received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-18-D-0030)., is awarded afixed-price-incentive, firm target advance acquisition contract for long-lead materials components, material, parts, and associated efforts required to maintain the MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft system planned production schedule. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (25.3 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (22.7 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (20.2 percent); Bridgeport, West Virginia (8.2 percent); Red Oak, Texas (4.7 percent); Vandalia, Ohio (.2 percent); and various locations in the continental U.S. (15.1 percent); and locations outside the continental U.S. (3.6 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2019. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $45,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1028)., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide the use of contractor-owned and -operated aircraft to Department of the Navy Fleet customers for a wide variety of airborne threat simulation capabilities to train aircraft squadron aircrew and shipboard system operators on how to counter potential enemy advanced airborne threats, tactics, electronic warfare and electronic attack operations in support of the Specialized and Proven Aircraft program office. Work will be performed in Fallon, Nevada, and is expected to be completed in May 2023. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,230,520 will be obligated at time of award; all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals; four offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-18-D-0031)., is awarded afirm-fixed-price task order (N0001918F1512) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001) to procure the non-recurring engineering required for the redesign of the Data Bus Interface Unit and the Deployable Flight Incident Recorder of the Deployable Flight Incident Recording Set (DFIRS) in support of F/A-18 A-F and EA-18G aircraft for the Navy and the government of Australia. The redesigns will address obsolescence issues, as well as provide for additional memory and a 406 MHz beacon capability. The order also includes the development of three DFIRS Automated Test Station testing assets to support redesign and development activity and for use during the production of the redesigned DFIRS system. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (35 percent); El Segundo, California (1 percent); other locations within the U.S. (1 percent); and Ontario, Canada (63 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2022. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $22,632,221 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Navy ($21,267,538; 94 percent); and the government of Australia ($1,364,684; 6 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price modification (P00001) to a previously awarded contract (N00019-17-C-0078) for 102 F/A-18 E/F and EA-18G data transfer units (DTUs) for the Navy and 50 DTUs for the government of Australia and associated support equipment. Work will be performed in Torrance, California, and is expected to be completed in August 2022. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $21,484,349 are being obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($15,280,606, 71 percent); and government of Australia ($6,203,743, 29 percent), under the FMS program. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded a $9,465,735 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001918F1511) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This order provides non-recurring engineering services for incorporation Tactical Targeting Network Technology (TTNT) into the F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft. Services to be provided include designing and developing the TTNT integration to ensure compatibility with existing aircraft systems and prime integrator of the TTNT capability as part of the overarching Integrated Capability Package-Three integration. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (80 percent); China Lake, California (12 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (5 percent); Whidbey Island, Washington (2 percent); and various locations within the U.S. (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2023. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,465,735 will be obligated at time of award; none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.