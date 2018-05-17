Victims Identified in Charles Co. Triple Fatal

NEWBURG, Md. (May 17, 2018)—Maryland State Police have identified the third victim in a triple fatal crash that occurred Tuesday in Charles County.



Kayle Bodensteiner, 24, of Baltimore is identified as the third victim in Tuesday's fatal crash. She was the right rear passenger in a Lincoln MKX. EMS personnel pronounced her deceased at the scene.



The other two deceased victims are identified as Theresa Robinson, 44, and Arnold Griffin, 45, both of Waldorf. Robinson was the driver and Griffin was the right front seat passenger in the Lincoln MKX.



Two other victims, seated in the back seat are identified as Taraca Graham, 27 and Dajauana Jenkins, 25, both of Washington, D.C. Both were transported from the scene by helicopter to Medstar Hospital.



The driver of the Ford dump truck involved in the crash is identified as William Demarr, 64, of Charlotte Hall. The passenger is identified as Melinda Baden, 64, also of Charlotte Hall. Both Demarr and Baden were transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata.



The preliminary investigation indicates the dump truck was traveling east bound on MD Route 234 approaching the intersection of Penns Hill Road shortly before 3:00 p.m. yesterday afternoon. The SUV was traveling southbound on Penns Hill Road. Witnesses of the crash told police the SUV failed to stop at the posted stop sign when the crash occurred.



Troopers from the La Plata Barrack responded to the scene along with investigators from the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division and CRASH Team. Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff's Office also responded to assist. Personnel from the State Highway assisted with lane closures.



The investigation is active and ongoing.