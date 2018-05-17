Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(May 17, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded anmodification to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0004). This modification provides for long lead hiring and training activities that precede commencement of the Australia, Canada, and United Kingdom reprogramming laboratory initial operational support activities in accordance with the sustainment plan, to include manpower, for the Joint Strike Fighter. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (94 percent); and Orlando, Florida (6 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2018. Non-Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $8,845,439 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00655 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-02-C-3002). This modification provides for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Verification Simulation F-35 In-A-Box (FIAB) Phase II for delivery of the FIAB software model, software license fees, and continued FIAB software model development, integration, and support. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (90 percent); and Marietta, Georgia (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2018. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force) funds in the amount of $20,363,600 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This effort combines purchases for the Navy ($7,500,000; 37 percent); Marine Corps ($6,883,000; 34 percent); and Air Force ($5,980,600; 29 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded aindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the in-service engineering and software support for the modification and delivery of I-SIM software for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division's Air Traffic Control Division. Support services to be provided include development, repair, update, modernization and delivery of I-SIM. All of the work will be performed in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, by Kongsberg Geospatial Ltd in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement 225.870, and is expected to be completed in May 2023. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-18-D-0019)., is awarded anindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide advanced research and development support, engineering and technical support, quality management support, cybersecurity services, and technical management support for the Rapid Capability Engineering and Integration Department, Ship and Air Integrated Warfare Division. The scope of this effort encompasses rapidly developed engineering designs for end products intended for immediate warfighter operational use, and may include C5ISR systems, subsystems and components of strategic and tactical airborne, land-based, and mobile, sea-based surface and sub-surface platforms. Work will be performed in Lexington Park, Maryland (60 percent); St. Inigoes, Maryland (35 percent); and Patuxent River, Maryland (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals, with one offer received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-18-D-0030)., is awarded afixed-price-incentive, firm target advance acquisition contract for long-lead materials components, material, parts, and associated efforts required to maintain the MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft system planned production schedule. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (25.3 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (22.7 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (20.2 percent); Bridgeport, West Virginia (8.2 percent); Red Oak, Texas (4.7 percent); Vandalia, Ohio (.2 percent); and various locations in the continental U.S. (15.1 percent); and locations outside the continental U.S. (3.6 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2019. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $45,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1028).