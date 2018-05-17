Comcast NBCuniversal Awards Scholarships to 9 So. Md. High School Seniors

ANNAPOLIS (May 17, 2018)—Comcast NBCUniversal today announced that it has awarded approximately $110,000 in scholarships for the 2018-19 school year to 101 Maryland students as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Program. The program, funded by the Comcast Foundation, is a one-time, $1,000 scholarship awarded to the best and brightest high school seniors for their community service, academic performance and leadership skills. Since 2001, more than $28 million has been awarded to nearly 27,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the Leaders and Achievers Program.
"All of our Leaders and Achievers Scholarship winners show a strong commitment to their communities and academic achievement," said Mary McLaughlin, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Beltway Region. "We are honored to recognize their accomplishments and look forward to supporting them as they further their education."
Comcast, joined by Bridgette Lundfelt, Director of the Governor's Office of Community Initiatives, Maryland House Speaker Michael E. Busch, and other local elected officials and school administrators, recognized the students at a special event held at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in Annapolis on Wednesday, May 16. One student, Leah Swindler, a senior at Friendly High School in Prince George's County, was selected to receive an additional $10,000 Comcast Founders Scholarship—instituted in honor of Ralph J. Roberts, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Comcast Corporation.
"I want to congratulate each and every one of these exceptional students and recognize them for their impressive achievements," said Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. "Comcast's commitment to our children by investing in their educations is commendable and I am excited to follow these students' journeys as they help shape the future of our state and our nation."
The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance of civic involvement, and the value placed on civic involvement by the business community. Visit here to learn more.
2018 Comcast Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Recipients from Southern Maryland
Calvert County
• John Dodsworth of Calvert High School in Prince Frederick
• Morgan Miller of Northern High School in Owings
• Caitlyn Tolomei of Huntingtown High School
Charles County
• Elisha Anne Barrientos of Southern Maryland Christian Academy in White Plains
• Madisyn Clark of St. Charles High School in Waldorf
• Loryn Cottle of La Plata High School
• De'Leon La Fleur of Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf
• Ashley Smith of North Point High School in Waldorf
• Diamond Williams of Westlake High School in Waldorf
