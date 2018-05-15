CSM Golf Team Earns Spot at National Tournament

LA PLATA, Md. (May 15, 2018)—The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Golf Team will continue its notable season at the national level to compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DII championship after taking first place at the NJCAA Region XX Tournament May 5 and 6 at the Cumberland Country Club.
"Every member of the team carded their best scores for the season and earned the berth on the away-course at the Cumberland Country Club," said Head Coach David Russell about his players' performance at the Region XX tournament.
Previously the team finished first in the Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference (MD JUCO) title at the conference tournament in Hagerstown April 26. This latest win earned the team the opportunity to compete at the NJCAA DII championship at GlenLakes Golf Course in Foley, Alabama, May 19-24.
This is the third Region XX win for the CSM golf program in its history and the third time the team has qualified to travel to Nationals. The Hawks also were Region XX champions in 2006 and 2014, when they also qualified for nationals.
This year's team, comprised entirely of freshmen, includes captain Tyler Potts, Nick Garrafalo, Mark Burgess and William Garrett. Garrett was the Region XX Tournament Runner-up and Potts finished fifth.
Other individual honors for the season so far include Garrafalo being named second team ALL JUCO Region XX; Burgess being named first team All JUCO, second team Region XX; Garrett was named first team All JUCO Freshman, Region XX Tournament Runner-up and Region XX First Team; and Potts was named second team All JUCO and Region XX First Team.
"It has been an honor to represent this team as these young players performed under pressure and when it mattered the most," Russell said. "The team looks forward to representing Region XX at the NJCAA National Championships in Foley, Alabama."
For information about CSM golf, visit athletics.csmd.edu/sports/mgolf/index.