Ann Rose of St. Mary's Co. Health Department Selected as Johns Hopkins Bloomberg Fellow

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (May 15, 2018)—St. Mary's County Health Department (SMCHD) is pleased to announce that Ann Rose, a SMCHD Environmental Health Specialist Supervisor, has been selected as a 2018 Bloomberg Fellow with the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
Ann supervises the Transient Water Supply and Beach Monitoring programs for the Environmental Health Division of SMCHD. She was selected to participate in the 2017 National Association of County and City Health Officials Preparedness Summit, where she highlighted her outstanding work in the development of a Mosquito Source Reduction Campaign to combat local transmission of Zika virus. In 2017, she was honored by the Maryland Secretary of Health for Exceptional Performance. She has also served as a mentor for high school and undergraduate student interns at the SMCHD.
"Ann is extremely bright, energetic and forward thinking in all of the initiatives that she has fostered," said Daryl Calvano, Director of Environmental Health at SMCHD. "Her enthusiasm for public health has been contagious for other team members and students hosted by the department, broadening the interest to either pursue fields in public health or to seek advanced degrees in public health."
As a Bloomberg Fellow, Ann will receive a full scholarship to earn a master of public health degree from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. The Bloomberg Fellows program represents an innovative way to train the next generation of public health leaders, as it requires not only a commitment to public health practice from the students, but also a commitment of collaboration from the organizations for which they already work. Fellows can study full time or part time while maintaining their current job responsibilities and, after graduation, continue applying their new knowledge and skills in their communities. The program is a core component of the Bloomberg American Health Initiative, which works to tackle some of the most pressing challenges to public health in the United States.
"As an agency, we have prioritized the development and recruitment of a highly skilled public health workforce to meet the needs of our community," said Dr. Meenakshi Brewster, Health Officer for St. Mary's County. "Ann's dedication to public health and professional development brings this goal to life and we are thrilled by her selection as a Bloomberg Fellow."
For more information about the Initiative and the Bloomberg Fellows program, visit AmericanHealth.jhu.edu