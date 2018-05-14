Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(May 14, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide support services in performing and applying supply chain management in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division's Special Communications Mission Solutions Division, including supply support and material handling functions . Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland (68 percent); Fayetteville, North Carolina (20 percent); and Lexington Park, Maryland (12 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via a 100 percent small business set-aside request for proposals; three offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-18-D-0020)., is awardedfor modification P00001 to a previously awarded indefinite- delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-18-D-0119). This modification increases the quantity of Bell 407 variant commercial airframes through fiscal 2020 by seven in support of the MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned air system program of record. Work will be performed in Ozark, Alabama, and is expected to be completed in December 2020. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price-contract (N00019-14-C-0067) for the procurement of seven special mission pod deployment mechanisms to be provided as ancillary equipment for Lot 8 P-8A Aircraft. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (60 percent); and Dallas, Texas (40 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2020. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,511,533 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001918F2555 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0014). This order provides for the procurement of spare and sustainment parts to maintain the RQ-21A Blackjack unmanned aircraft system in support of the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Bingen, Washington, and is expected to be completed in January 2019. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $11,006,995 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N0042118F0255 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00421-15-G-0002). This delivery order is for the procurement of three tactical common data link maritime shipboard terminals for littoral combat ships (LCS-25, LCS-26 and LCS-28) in support of surface aviation interoperability lab. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is expected to be completed in November 2019. Fiscal 2016 and 2017 ship conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,833,750 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfirm-fixed-price advance acquisition contract for long-lead materials in support of the full rate production of Lot 43 F/A-18E/F aircraft for the Navy (20 F/A-18E and 4 F/A-18F aircraft). Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $41,317,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1046)., is being awarded amodification (P00042) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursable contract (N00019-15-C-0120) to provide additional funding for spare parts/inventory replenishment in support of the E-6B Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) aircraft and Airborne Command Post Service Life Extension program. Work will be performed at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (75 percent); Offutt Air Force Base, Bellevue, Nebraska (15 percent); Travis Air Force Base, Fairfield, California (five percent); and the Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, Maryland (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2020. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,443,472 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is awardedfor modification P00016 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursement, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-15-D-0026) to exercise an option in support of the Contracted Air Services (CAS) program. The CAS Program provides contractor owned and operated Type III high subsonic and Type IV supersonic aircraft to Navy Fleet customers for a wide variety of airborne threat simulation capabilities. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia (44 percent); Point Mugu, California (37 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (19 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,127,793 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N0042118F0433 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0007). This order provides for the procurement of four mission computer alternative laboratory prototypes to be used to demonstrate the F/A-18E/F aircraft H-12 Operational Flight program software functionality. Work will be performed in Bloomington, Minnesota, and is expected to be completed in September 2019. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,395,026 will be obligated at time of award; none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.