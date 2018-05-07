Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(May 07, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities.Contracts For May 1, 2018No applicable data.Contracts For May 2, 2018, is being awarded anfirm-fixed-price delivery order (N0001918F2334) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026). This order provides for the procurement of four aerial refueling retrofit kits and related support equipment in support of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed St. Augustine, Florida (34.7 percent); Ronkonkoma, New York (28.86 percent); Melbourne, Florida (5.50 percent); Dorset, England (3.11 percent); Irvine, California (2.99 percent); Columbia, Maryland (1.93 percent); North Hollywood, California (1.48 percent); East Aurora, New York (1.19 percent); and various locations with the continental U.S. (20.24 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2019. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,376,695 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.Contracts For May 3, 2018, is awardedfor modification P00027 to the previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0002). This modification provides for additional structural analysis and structural design efforts in support of the engineering and manufacturing development of the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band, including static and fatigue requirements. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (52 percent); Dallas, Texas (47 percent); and Ft. Wayne, Indiana (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2018. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $25,160,073 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.