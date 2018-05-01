Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(May 01, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded amodification to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-17-C-0045). This modification provides additional funding for flight test software sustainment in support of the F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy and non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants. Sustainment services to be provided include ground maintenance activities; action request resolution; depot activation activities; Automatic Logistics Information System operations and maintenance; reliability, maintainability and health management implementation and support; supply chain management; and activities to provide and support pilot and maintainer initial training. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (46 percent); Orlando, Florida (32 percent); Warton, United Kingdom (9 percent); El Segundo, California (7 percent); and Greenville, South Carolina (6 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2018. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy); and non-DoD participant funds in the amount of $10,891,280 will be obligated at time of award, $8,709,539 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($4,354,769; 39.98 percent); Marine Corps ($2,177,385; 19.99 percent); Navy ($2,177,385; 19.99 percent); and non-DoD participants ($2,181,741; 20.04 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification to the previously awarded F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter advance acquisition contract (N00019-17-C-0001). This modification provides additional funding for the low-rate initial production of long lead materials, parts, components, and effort for economic order quantity increases for the Navy (Lot) 12; and the government of Italy (Lots 13 and 14). Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (30 percent); El Segundo, California (25 percent); Warton, United Kingdom (20 percent); Orlando, Florida (10 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (5 percent); Nagoya, Japan (5 percent); and Baltimore, Maryland (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2019. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy); and non-Department of Defense(DoD) participant funds in the amount of $38,499,420 are obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($28,499,120; 74 percent); and non-DoD participants ($10,000,000; 20.03 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00018 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-17-C-0034) to exercise an option to procure 100 full-rate production Lot 15 Tomahawk Block IV all-up-round vertical launch system missiles. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (24.5 percent); Walled Lake, Michigan (14.2 percent); Camden, Arkansas (11 percent); Gainesville, Virginia (8 percent); El Segundo, California (5.5 percent); Glenrothes, Scotland (4.5 percent); Clearwater, Florida (4.3 percent); Fort Wayne, Indiana (3.3 percent); Dublin, Georgia (3 percent); Midland, Ontario, Canada (2.8 percent); Spanish Fork, Utah (2.5 percent); Ontario, California (2.2 percent); Vergennes, Vermont (2.1 percent); Berryville, Arkansas (2.1 percent); Middletown, Connecticut (2 percent); Westminster, Colorado (1 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (7 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2020. Fiscal 2018 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $143,270,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-incentive-fee contract for recurring logistics services for delivered F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter air systems in support of the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants, and foreign military sales (FMS) customers. Services to be provided include ground maintenance activities; action request resolution; depot activation activities; Automatic Logistics Information System operations and maintenance; reliability, maintainability and health management implementation and support; supply chain management; and activities to provide and support pilot and maintainer initial training. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (62 percent); Orlando, Florida (22 percent); Greenville, South Carolina (7 percent); Warton, United Kingdom (5 percent); and Redondo Beach, California (4 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy); fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy); non-DoD participant; and FMS funds in the amount of $1,403,206,015 will be obligated at time of award; $845,359,517 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($598,147,885; 42.07 percent); Marine Corps ($261,767,508; 18.41 percent); Navy ($174,668,435; 12.29 percent); non-DoD participants ($284,481,973; 20.01 percent); and FMS customers ($102,669,729, 7.22 percent). This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00034 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive contract (N00019-16-C-0004) for the development and delivery of multi-spectral data bases for incorporation into F-35 training systems for the Navy, Air Force and F-35 international partners. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be completed in September 2020. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy and Air Force); and non-Department of Defense (DoD) participant funds in the amount of $23,970,414 will be obligated at time of award, $10,721,229 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This effort combines purchases for the Navy ($2,502,229; 10.4 percent); Air Force ($8,219,000; 34.3 percent); and non-DoD participants ($13,249,185; 55.3 percent). The, is the contracting activity., was awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N68335-18-F-0007 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N68335-17-G-0054) to procure Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) Phase III work that derives from, extends, or completes an effort performed under SBIR Topic N121-045 entitled "Maritime Airborne Service Oriented Architecture Integration." Work will be performed in; and Manassas, Virginia (40 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2020. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,099,774 was obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity. (Awarded April 26, 2018)