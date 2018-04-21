MSP Reports for Charles Co.

LA PLATA, Md.

(April 21, 2018)—The La Plata Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) released the following incident and arrest reports.ILLEGAL DRUGS: On Friday, March 9, at approximately 0014 hours, TFC K. Jeans #6483 was on patrol in the Bannister Circle neighborhood, Waldorf. TFC Jeans passed Reeves Place, and observed a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of the road with its engine running. TFC Jeans made contact with the driver of the Chevrolet Suburban, who was identified as, and his passenger. TFC Jean detected a strong odor of Marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Additional units were requested and a probable cause search was conducted and revealed suspected marijuana, 15 suspected Acetaminophen and Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills, and paraphernalia. Robinson was arrested and charged with 1 1111 CR, 5 601(a)(1) : CDS: Possess-Not Marijuana. All events occurred in Charles County, Maryland.ILLEGAL DRUGS, WEAPON: On Friday, March 9, at approximately 12:24 p.m., TFC J. Oleksak #6300 was conducting stationary speed enforcement on northbound Maryland Route 210 at Downs Drive, Bryans Road. TFC Oleksak observed a red Ford F-150 which appeared to be traveling above the posted 50mph speed limit. Utilizing his agency LIDAR speed measuring device, TFC Oleksak obtained a speed of 64mph on the red Ford. TFC Oleksak conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and made contact with the operator who was identified as. Upon making contact with Cambridge, TFC Oleksak detected the strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. TFC Oleksak requested Cambridge exit the vehicle so a probable cause search could be conducted. The search revealed a loaded handgun that was reported stolen from Virginia, suspected Heroin laced with Fentanyl and suspected Marijuana in sufficient quantity to indicate an Intent to Distribute. Also a computer check of Cambridge revealed Cambridge had an open warrant through the Prince George's County Sheriff's Office for failure to appear in court. Cambridge was placed under arrest and charged with the following: TA 21 801.1 : Driving Vehicle on Highway at Speed Exceeding Limit; CR, 5-602 : CDS Possess with Intent to Distribute; and CR, 5-621(b)(2) : CDS: Distribute Etc. With Firearm and additional charges.MARIJUANA: On Friday, March 9, at approximately 2114 hours, Trooper J. Lee #6848 was traveling southbound Route 301 north of Demarr Road, White Plains, when he observed the driver of a Bronze Nissan Maxima using a handheld device while operating a motor vehicle. Trooper Lee stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, who was identified as,, when he detected the strong odor of Marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed over 10 grams of suspected Marijuana and paraphernalia. Valle was placed under arrest and charged with 1 0573 CR, 5 601(a)(1) : CDS: Possession-Marijuana 10 GM+. All events occurred in Charles County, Maryland.HIT-N-RUN, DUI, MINOR IN VEHICLE: On Saturday, March 10, at approximately 1816 hours, MSP La Plata Barrack broadcasted a look out for a hit and run single vehicle collision involving a black Chevrolet Silverado that occurred in the area of Route 5 and Old Leonardtown Rd, Hughesville. Corporal W. Jefferson #5349 was on patrol in the area with Trooper A. Sabock #6924. They observed the lookout vehicle which had significant front end and rear end damage. A traffic stop was conducted at the Shell gas station at the corner of Route 5 and Mattawoman Beantown Road. Contact was made with the driver, identified as. Corporal Jefferson detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from the vehicle. Corporal Jefferson had Gray exit the vehicle and noticed a minor child in the backseat who was not properly restrained by a child safety seat and suffered a head injury as a result of the collision. EMS responded and transported the child to CMRC for treatment. Department of Social Services was contacted. Gray was arrested and charged with the following: 19742 TA 21 902 b2 I: (Driving, Attempting to Drive) Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol While Transporting a Minor and 14571 TA 20 102 a2: Failure to Immediately Return and Remain at Scene of Accident Involving Bodily Injury. All events occurred in Charles County, Maryland.On Tuesday, March 6, at approximately 1600 hours, troopers responded to a reported motor vehicle collision in the area of southbound Rt. 301 (Crain Highway) in the area of Mt. Air Road, Faulkner.Upon arrival, troopers and deputies from the Charles County Sheriff's Office observed the driver,, walking around her 2017 Toyota Corolla (displaying Georgia registration). A preliminary investigation revealed the Toyota was travelling southbound on Rt. 301 and for unknown reasons turned onto Mt. Air Road, ran off the road and became disabled after striking an embankment. While talking with Hornbeck, troopers detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from her breath as she spoke. Troopers conducted a further investigation and determined Hornbeck to be intoxicated and arrested her for DUI.While on scene, troopers were contacted by a citizen that reported the Toyota as a reckless operation. The citizen advised the Toyota had struck their vehicle intentionally several times in the La Plata area and left the scene. The citizen called 911 to report the incident and followed the vehicle until the final collision occurred.While enroute, the female was able to slip out of the handcuffs and attempted to use her cell phone in S/Tpr. Scarlett's car. S/Tpr. Scarlett pulled over and attempted to get her out of his vehicle to handcuff her again. The female grabbed his mobile data computer and while being pulled out of the police cruiser, she grabbed the stylus pen attached to the MDC and broke it off. The female was re-secured in handcuffs and placed in a CCSO's caged vehicle. The female was then transported to the detention center for processing.Later on that evening, the La Plata Barrack received a phone call from another citizen indicating her vehicle was also struck intentionally several times in the Pomfret area by the same Toyota as described above and left the scene.MARIJUANA, LOADED HANDGUN, UNRESTRAINED CHILD: On Thursday, March 15, at approximately 1426 hours, TFC J. Oleksak #6300 was conducting stationary speed enforcement northbound Route 210 at Downs Drive, Bryans Road. TFC Oleksak observed a Gold Nissan Maxima with the driver not restrained by a seatbelt. TFC Oleksak conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and made contact with the operator who was identified as. Upon making contact with Bell, TFC Oleksak detected the strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. TFC Oleksak requested Bell exit the vehicle so a probable cause search could be conducted. The search revealed a loaded handgun and suspected Marijuana. Bell was placed under arrest and charged with the following: 18613 TA 22 412.3 b: Operator M/V With (Operator, Occupant Under Age 16) Not Restrained By (Seatbelt, Child Safety Seat): and 1 0175 CR, 4-203: Handgun: Wear/Carry and Transport In Vehicle/Public Roads, etc. All events occurred in Charles County, Maryland.On April 11 at 1000 hours, Tpr. German was on patrol in his unmarked MSP Patrol Vehicle on MD Route 228 in the area of Bunker Hill Road, Waldorf. Tpr. German observed a blue Cadillac Deville with a registration violation. While following behind the Cadillac, the Cadillac crossed over the yellow fog line (edge line) and entered into the grass median, before swerving back into the fast lane. The Cadillac then travelled across the fast lane, crossing into the slow lane. Due to the multiple violations, Tpr. German activated his emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop. The Cadillac turned onto Bunker Hill Road and continued for approximately a half mile before turning into a residential driveway.Tpr. German made contact with the operator, identified as. Upon making contact with Proctor, Tpr. German noticed signs of impairment. Once Proctor lowered the window, and Tpr. German smelled the chemical odor associated with Phencyclidine (PCP). Tpr. German observed additional signs of impairment with Proctor, and requested he exit the vehicle for Standardized Field Sobriety Testing.The sobriety tests revealed Proctor was unable to operate a vehicle safely, and with assistance from additional Troopers already on scene, Tpr. German told Proctor he was under arrest for Driving Under the Influence of CDS and instructed Proctor to turn around and place his hand behind him. Proctor pulled away from troopers, yelling for citizens to come help him, and attempted to rip the windshield wiper from the vehicle to use as a weapon. Proctor was quickly arrested and placed into custody without injury.Proctor was transported to the La Plata barrack for processing. While at the barrack, Proctor complained of chest pains and difficulty breathing. Emergency Medical Services responded, and transported Proctor to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment while under observation of Troopers. During this time, Tpr. German applied for, and was issued, a warrant against Proctor for the criminal charges.At approximately 1800 hours, Proctor was released from UMCRMC, and transported to Charles County Detention Center to see a commissioner.Proctor was charged with Resisting Arrest, and multiple traffic charges including DUI, DWI, Driving on Highway on Suspended License, Driving Unregistered Motor Vehicle, and Driving Uninsured Motor Vehicle.On April 12 at 1242 hours, Tpr. Lee was on patrol in his marked MSP patrol vehicle on US Route 301 near Pierce Road, Waldorf, when he observed a silver Buick Regal with the operator not restrained by their seatbelt.Tpr. Lee activated his emergency equipment and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Tpr. Lee made contact with the operator, identified by his Maryland Driver's License, and as the registered owner of the vehicle, as. While talking to Duckett, Tpr. Lee smelled the strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Upon arrival of a backup officer, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. This search revealed 74.9 grams of marijuana, 3.4 grams of suspected molly (MDMA/Ecstasy), one electronic scale, 2 large bags filled with small clear baggies (used in distribution of narcotics), two marijuana grinders, and US currency was seized. Duckett's vehicle was processed for seizure proceedings.Duckett was transported to Charles County Detention Center to see the commissioner. Duckett was charged criminally with CDS: Possession with intent to distribute, CDS: Possession—not Marijuana, CDS: Possession—Marijuana more than 10grams, and CDS: Possession CDS Paraphernalia.