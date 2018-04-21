St. Mary's Co. Public Schools News Briefs

Adjustment to 2017-2018 School System Operating Calendar
As a result of schools being closed on Friday, March 2, 2018, the scheduled Two Hour Early Dismissal for students did not occur. The Board of Education has approved the following modification to the 2017-2018 school calendar:
• Friday, May 25, 2018, will be a Two Hour Early Dismissal—No School for Head Start and PreKindergarten Students—Professional Responsibilities/Collaborative Planning—Head Start and PreKindergarten Parent Involvement Activities
For more information, please call (301) 475-5511, ext. 32133.
Administrative Appointment and Transfers Announced
Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces an administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of April 11, 2018.
The Board appointed Ms. Brynn Cosner as Procurement Coordinator I in the Department of Fiscal Services. Ms. Cosner holds a Master's degree in accounting from George Mason University and a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Virginia. She is a Certified Public Accountant. Ms. Cosner most recently worked for Navy Federal Credit Union as a Supervisor of Financial Accounting and Senior Cost Accountant. This appointment is effective immediately.
The Board of Education also approved the following Administrative Transfers:
Mr. Kelly Kent will transfer from Spring Ridge Middle School to Margaret Brent Middle School as Assistant Principal I.
Ms. Sarah Weisner will transfer from Margaret Brent Middle School to Spring Ridge Middle School as Assistant Principal I.
These transfers will be effective April 16, 2018.
Forrest Center Hosting 2nd Annual Spring Classic Car Show
The Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center is hosting their 2nd Annual Spring Classic Car Show on Saturday, April 28, 2018 in the school's parking lot. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Vehicles entered in the event may start arriving after 7:00 a.m. Judging starts at 9:00 a.m. with awards starting at 1:00 p.m. The event is open to the public and is free for spectators. The Forrest Center is located across from the St. Mary's County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown, MD.
The goal of the Car Show is to help defray costs of participation in the SkillsUSA national competition. The SkillsUSA Championships is the showcase for the best career and technical students in the nation. Your contributions will help ensure deserving St. Mary's County High School students are able to compete.
The school is seeking entries of cars, trucks, motorcycles and specialty vehicles. The cost to enter a car or motorcycle is $20.00. They are also seeking vendors who would like to participate in the event. Vendor space costs $30. All interested participants should to register online in advance by going to the school's website at schools.smcps.org/tech.
The Forrest Center's SkillsUSA chapter is among the most successful in the state and annually must fundraise well over $25,000 to cover the cost of leadership training, chapter activities and regional, state & national competitions.
For more information, contact Mary Thompson at 301-475-0242, x28220 or at mkthompson@smcps.org.