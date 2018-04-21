Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

LA PLATA, Md.

(April 21, 2018)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.ROBBERY: On April 17 at 5:52 a.m., officers responded to a convenience store in the 2000 block of Smallwood Drive West for the report of a robbery. Investigation showed a woman entered the store and walked around for approximately 30 minutes. She then walked up to the counter, implied she had a gun and demanded money. The clerk complied. Before she fled, she grabbed candy, lighters, and energy drinks. The suspect was described as a white female, in her 20's, wearing dark colored pants, a gray hoodie pulled up over her head with a black headband over the hood and dark shoes. She was carrying a grayish-blue single strap backpack. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective R. Johnson at (301) 609-6453.BURGLARY: On April 15 at 10:18 p.m., an unknown male suspect threw a brick through the front door of a business in the 1200 block of Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. The suspect entered the store and ran back out. During the incident, the suspect was wearing all black clothing. Nothing was reported stolen. Officer S. L. Douglas is investigating.IRS THEFT SCHEME: On April 13 at 2 p.m., an unknown suspect called the victim on her cellular telephone stating he worked for the Internal Revenue Service. He told the victim she owed back taxes and that she could avoid paying a fine simply by purchasing gift cards and providing him with the card number and pin code. The victim then purchased $1300 in gift cards and called the suspect with the information. The victim eventually learned she had been scammed. The CCSO is reminding people to take precautions and never purchase gift cards to pay for alleged fines. PFC J. Harley is investigating.