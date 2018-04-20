Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(April 20, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities or contractors.No applicable data.No applicable data.No applicable data.No applicable data.No applicable data., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order 0045 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026). This order provides for supplies and services required for the delivery, installation, and testing of one Japan E-2C compatible AN/APX-122A Mode 5/S interrogator and transponder unit for the government of Japan. The supplies and services include non-recurring engineering for the developmental laboratory work, integration laboratory testing, software modifications, technical data, training, and post installation ground and flight testing support, kits, and associated hardware for aircraft integration. Work will be performed Melbourne, Florida (40 percent); Greenlawn, New York (20 percent); Menlo Park, California (20 percent); Naval Air Station Misawa, Japan (10 percent); and Gifu, Japan (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2020. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $51,846,018 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee contract for applied research and integration efforts for electro-radiometric improved navigation to add new capabilities to radio frequency operations using geospatial hypotheses product line, to include laboratory, field testing, and integration. Work will be performed Leonardtown, Maryland (50 percent); and Rochester, New York (50 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2022. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $475,244 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under a broad agency announcement, with 999 offers received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (N68335-18-C-0266).