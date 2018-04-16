Troopers Save Attempted Chesapeake City Bridge Jumper

NORTH EAST, Md. (April 15, 2018)—On Sunday just after 5:00 p.m., troopers from the North East Barrack responded to the Chesapeake City Bridge on MD 213 (Augustine Herman Highway) in Elkton for a male subject who reportedly parked his vehicle on the crest of the bridge in the middle of the roadway. The male subject then walked to edge of the railing of the bridge and stopped.



Upon troopers' arrival, the male refused to speak with anyone and stated if he saw another officer approach him he would jump. The Chesapeake City Bridge, both northbound and southbound directions were closed. A perimeter was established consisting of United States Coast Guard, Cecil County Fire Department and the Cecil County Sheriff's Office. Troopers on scene attempted to talk the subject away from the edge. Other units held the perimeter awaiting the arrival of negotiators. While holding the scene, the subject attempted to move his body over the bridge's ledge. Senior Trooper Proctor and Trooper First Class York talked the subject back from the ledge, and took him into custody.



The subject was then transported to Union Hospital for an emergency petition.



The bridge was re-opened shortly after 6:00 PM.