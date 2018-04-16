Director Selected to Lead TechPort at Airport Business Incubator

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (April 16, 2018)—The Commissioners of St. Mary's County and the University of Maryland have announced the hiring of Brad Bartilson as Director of the new TechPort @ the Airport business incubator.



TechPort is a business technology incubator, located at the St. Mary's County Regional Airport, which will target start-up and early stage companies specializing in unmanned and autonomous systems and commercialization of Navy technology. TechPort's mission is to help diversify the local business environment in St. Mary's County. The incubator will offer affordable office space, management training, mentoring, marketing support and access to funding opportunities.



"The incubator has generated great excitement here in St. Mary's County due the important role it will play in helping to grow and diversify the economy," said Commissioner President Randy Guy.



As Incubator Director, Mr. Bartilson will be responsible for overall strategy, management and operation of the incubator. He will report to Julie Lenzer, Associate Vice President of Innovation and Economic Development at the University of Maryland. The University has been contracted by the St. Mary's County Department of Economic Development to operate the incubator for three years. Funding for the incubator is made possible by the Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO) and the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division's (NAWC-AD) Technology Transfer Office.



"I'm honored and excited to step in and advance the tremendous opportunity at TechPort," said Brad Bartilson. "I look forward to assisting exciting startups into the TechPort and celebrating each point of success along our way."



"I am excited to have Brad as the director of the county's first business incubator," said Chris Kaselemis, St. Mary's County Economic Development Director. "His broad experience will enable him to fulfill the incubator's mission to round out the innovation ecosystem in St. Mary's County and create new businesses which will fuel our economy."



Mr. Bartilson has led multiple start-up businesses in the bio-tech industry and has a long record of leading teams in cutting edge technology ventures. He earned his Masters of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Minnesota. He holds 19 patents, including 11 in advanced electronics. Some of his corporate experience includes Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, and Cray Research, where he won the Cray Research Innovation Award.



"The addition of Brad to the collaborative mix between the University of Maryland, St. Mary's County, NAWC-AD and TEDCO will lead to a stronger economy," said Michael Schroeder, Director of NAWC-AD's Tech Transfer Office.