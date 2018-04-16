St. Mary's Co. Gov. News Briefs

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Commissioners of St. Mary's County will conduct a Public Hearing in the Commissioners' Meeting Room in the Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown, Maryland, on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, beginning at 6:30 pm for the purpose of receiving public comment on a proposed Ordinance that would amend the land use maps in the Lexington Park Development District Master Plan, adopted February 9, 2016.
The proposed Ordinance would correct the adopted land use on certain parcels in the Lexington Park Development District.
A draft set of land use maps is available for review at the St. Mary's County Department of Land Use and Growth Management, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, Maryland, until 4:00 pm the day before the hearing.
The Commissioners invite public comments and participation. Comments on the proposed Ordinance may be sent to the St. Mary's County Department of Land Use and Growth Management, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown MD 20650 prior to the hearing. The public record will close Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at 5:00 pm.
Note that as a result of the evidence and comments made at the public hearing amendments may be made to the proposed Ordinance.
Questions regarding this proposed Ordinance may be addressed to William Hunt, St. Mary's County Department of Land Use and Growth Management, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown MD 20650 or 301-475-4200 X *1508 or bill.hunt@stmarysmd.com.
COMMISSIONERS OF ST. MARY'S COUNTY
By: William B. Hunt, AICP, Director
St. Mary's County Department of Land Use and Growth Management
Any reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities should be requested by contacting the St. Mary's County Public Information Officer at 301-475-4200 X *1342.
Sign Focus Group to Convene
The Sign Focus Group will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, April 18 at 6 p.m. in the commissioners meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.
Meeting agenda topics will include scheduling of future meetings, a discussion of permanent and temporary business signage and permanent wall signs.
The meeting of the Sign Focus Group is open to the public.
For more information, contact Bill Hunt, Land Use and Growth Management Director, at 301-475-4200, ext. *1508.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Commissioners of St. Mary's County will hold a Public Hearing on April 17, 2018, at 6:30 p.m. at the Great Mills High School, 21130 Great Mills Road, Great Mills, Maryland 20634 to consider adoption of:
• Constant Yield Tax Rate Hearing
• Solid Waste Environmental Service Fee Rate Increase
• Land Use & Growth Management Permit Fee Rate Increases
• FY2019 Recommended Budget
Citizens are encouraged to attend and participate in the public hearing.
Written comments may be submitted on or before April 24, 2018, to: Commissioners of St. Mary's County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650, or to csmc@stmarysmd.com.
Copies of the proposed Ordinances and the FY2019 Recommended Budget are available in the Department of Finance, St. Mary's County Governmental Center, 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650, and under "Public Hearing Notices" at www.co.saint-marys.md.us/.
Any reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities should be requested by contacting the St. Mary's County Public Information Officer at (301) 475-4200, Ext. * 1342.
Note that as a result of the evidence and comments made at the public hearing, amendments may be made to the proposed Ordinance or the FY2019 Recommended Budget.
COMMISSIONERS OF ST. MARY'S COUNTY
By: L. Jeannett Cudmore, Chief Financial Officer
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
• NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Commissioners of St. Mary's County will hold a Public Hearing on April 16, 2018, at 6:30 p.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room, 41770 Baldridge Street. Leonardtown. Maryland 20650 to consider adoption of:
• Eighth Election District Rescue Tax Rate Increase
• Second and Ninth Election District Fire and Rescue Tax Rate Increases
• Citizens are encouraged to attend and participate in the public hearing.
Written comments may be submitted on or before April 23, 2018, to: Commissioners of St. Mary's County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650, or to csmc@strnarysmd.com.
Copies of the FY2019 Recommended Budget are available in the Department of Finance, St. Mary's County Governmental Center, 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650, and under "Public Hearing Notices" at www.co.saint-marvs.md.us/.
Any reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities should be requested by contacting the St. Mary's County Public Information Officer at (301) 475-4200, Ext. * 1342.
Note that as a result of the evidence and comments made at the public hearing, amendments may be made to the FY2019 Recommended Budget.
COMMISSIONERS OF ST. MARY'S COUNTY
By: L. Jeannett Cudmore, Chief Financial Officer
Unwanted Prescription Drug Collection on April 28
On Saturday, April 28, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office in partnership with the St. Mary's County Health Department will host a medication collection event for the community. This gives the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Please note: Needles and medical sharps cannot be collected at this time. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
Bring your pills for disposal to one of three locations:
• Sheriff's Office District 1 Station: 37575 Charlotte Hall School Road, Charlotte Hall
• Sheriff's Office Headquarters: 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown
• St. Mary's Square parking lot: 21600 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park
In past years, St. Mary's County residents have turned in over 1.5 million prescription pills at community events and medication collection sites operated by the Sheriff's Office. National Take Back events, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice, Drug Enforcement Administration and its partners have taken in over 8.1 million pounds—more than 4,050 tons—of pills.
This initiative addresses a vital public health and safety issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.
For more information about the disposal of medical waste, prescription drugs and the April 28 Take Back Day event, visit: www.smchd.org/medical-waste-and-sharps-disposal/
Newly Formed Youth Advisory Commission Seeks Members
The Commissioners of St. Mary's County have established the St. Mary's County Youth Advisory Commission (YAC). The purpose of the YAC is to ensure St. Mary's County youth are given the opportunity to provide feedback and recommendations regarding public policies and programs affecting their future and to take on a leadership role in creating meaningful change. Members are now being sought to serve on the commission.
Commission members will be expected to:
• Be active and passionate representatives of St. Mary's County youth. Members must attend at least 50% of regularly scheduled meetings. Any member who fails to attend the required number of meetings may be removed from the commission;
• Identify and discuss issues facing youth in Maryland and St. Mary's County;
• Work with other commission members to create strategies which addresses these issues;
• Serve as liaisons to other affiliated youth organizations and peers in his/her community;
• Develop leadership skills;
• Meet other County youth; and
• Have fun!
How to Apply:
Individuals interested in being a voice for youth in Maryland can go to www.stmarysmd.com/voluntr/ to fill out an application. Commission members must be 16—22 years of age on July 1, serve a two year term and may not serve more than two terms. Submitted applications must include a letter of recommendation and a resume.
Commission members will be appointed by the Commissioners for St. Mary's County with one representative for each of the five commissioner districts, eight at large members and four adult ex officio members. Selections will be made to ensure a diverse representation of St. Mary's County youth.
For more information contact Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. *1700.
Town of Leonardtown Ethics Commission Meeting
The Town of Leonardtown will hold the Ethics Commission Meeting on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. at the Town Hall.
1. Call to Order
2. Approval of Minutes
3. Old Business
• Complaint Form (Draft)
4. New Business
5. Adjournment
6. Executive Session
• Review of Ethics Disclosure Statements