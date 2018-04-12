F-35 Completes Most Comprehensive Flight Test Program in Aviation History

F-35 aircraft, CF-2, completed the final SDD flight at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, April 11, 2018. The F-35C completed a mission to collect loads data while carrying external 2,000-pound GBU-31 Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) and AIM-9X Sidewinder heat-seeking missiles. (Photo by Lockheed Martin)