Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(April 12, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awardedfor modification P00009 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-17-C-0047) to exercise an option to procure 24 Lot 22 full-rate production F414-GE-400 engines in support of F/A-18 aircraft production and delivery. Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts (59 percent); Hooksett, New Hampshire (18 percent); Rutland, Vermont (12 percent); and Madisonville, Kentucky (11 percent); and is expected to be completed in February 2019. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $91,575,576 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is being awardedfor modification P00095 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-14-C-0032) to provide additional funding for the full-rate production of 11 Lot 38 F/A-18E aircraft and 21 EA-18G aircraft for the Navy. Work was performed in El Segundo, California (46 percent); St. Louis, Missouri (30 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (2 percent); East Aurora, New York (1.5 percent); Irvine, California (1 percent); and various locations within the continental U. S. (19.5 percent). Work is expected to be completed in December 2016. Fiscal 2013 and 2014 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $54,390,678 are being obligated at time of award, all of which has expired. The use of expired funds is pursuant to Department of Defense 70000.14-R, Financial Management Regulation, which allows for the utilization of expired funds for antecedent liabilities or liabilities that arise under the terms of the original contract. The original contract includes Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.216-16, which provides that the contract is subject to price revision so long as the total final contract price does not exceed the contract ceiling price. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is being awarded amodification P00107 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-14-C-0067) for the procurement of P-8A maintenance device training system production concurrency upgrades in support of the U.S. Navy and the government of Australia. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (95 percent); and Edinburgh, Australia (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2020. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $35,969,268 will be obligated at time of award, $18,063,363 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($18,063,363; 51 percent); and the government of Australia ($17,905,905; 49 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded acost-plus-incentive-fee contract to restart the stand-off land attack missile - expanded response production line in support of the government of Saudi Arabia, as well as the redesign of obsolete, nearly obsolete, or uneconomical parts to support production and improve future sustainment. Work will be performed in St. Charles, Missouri (97 percent); and other locations (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2019. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $64,063,059 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(4). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1057)., is being awardedfor modification P00004 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00421-17-C-0024) to exercise an option to procure 144 Lot 41 fiber channel network switch systems (FCNS-24) for the F/A-18E/F, EA-18G and E-2D aircraft in support of the Navy, and the governments of Australia and Kuwait. Work will be performed in Malabar, Florida, and is expected to be completed in February 2020. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy); research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $14,992,296 will be obligated at time of award, $210,328 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This option combines purchases for the Navy ($8,752,296; 60 percent); and the governments of Australia ($2,704,000; 20 percent) and Kuwait ($3,536,000; 20 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity.