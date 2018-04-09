St. Mary's Co. Public Schools News Briefs

Administrative Changes Announced
Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the following administrative changes for Greenview Knolls Elementary School.
Ms. Elizabeth Servello has served as principal of Greenview Knolls Elementary School since 2007, after serving as its assistant principal for 5 years. Ms. Servello has announced her retirement from St. Mary's County Public Schools after 38 years of service.
With this vacancy, veteran administrator, Ms. Janet Fowler, will be transferred to lead Greenview Knolls. Ms. Fowler currently serves as principal of Margaret Brent Middle School, where she has served since 2013. Ms. Fowler previously has served as assistant principal, and elementary teacher. She holds a master's degree from the College of Notre Dame of Maryland.
Greenview Knolls will be a Title I school beginning in the 2018-2019 school year, and this will provide the consistency of strong leadership with the addition of support programs through Title I and Head Start.
This change becomes effective July 1, 2018.
Ethics Panel To Meet
The St. Mary's County Public Schools' Ethics Panel will be holding a meeting on Thursday, April 12, 2018, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at 23160 Moakley Street, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650. For more information, call 301-475-5511, ext. 32177.
Academy Application Dates Of Interest
St. Mary's County Public Schools will accept online applications for its four signature Academy Programs: The STEM Academy, The Academy of Visual and Performing Arts, The Academy of Global and International Studies and The Academy of Finance. Applications can be accessed online at www.smcps.org/academies and will open beginning March 5, 2018. The application window will close on April 20, 2018. Please note that no late applications will be accepted.
Additional information about the Academy Programs, to include course offerings, application criteria and frequently asked questions, can be found at www.smcps.org/academies. For more information, contact the Department of Curriculum and Instruction at 301-475-5511, extension 32104.
Student Member of the Board of Education
St. Mary's County Association of Student Councils held elections for the Student Member of the Board of Education of St. Mary's County (the Board) position during their recent General Assembly meeting. Laik Meadows, who is part of the Global International Studies Academy at Leonardtown High School, was elected to this position and will replace the current Student Member of the Board, Roma Kankaria from Great Mills High School.
Laik is an 11th grade student at Leonardtown High School, an active member of her school's Latin Club, and a Student to Student Leader. Ms. Mills, the principal of Leonardtown High School, described Laik as "a dedicated student leader among her peers at school and within her community." Furthermore, Ms. Mills stated Laik's dedication, optimism, and commitment makes her an outstanding selection to fulfill the requirements necessary to be successful to represent students of St. Mary's County Public Schools.
When Laik assumes this elected leadership position, her focus will center on ensuring all students within the school system have a voice. Communication, according to Laik, is an essential ingredient to foster an environment where all perspectives are valued and respected. Additionally, Laik emphasized that an open, honest dialogue with multiple stakeholders will help build upon the success of creating a positive and engaging learning environment within the school system.
Laik will become an official member of the Board of Education and provide an informed student viewpoint to the Board. While serving as the Student Member of the Board, Laik will be sharing information with students and the community on an array of educational concerns. This student leadership position also includes being an active participant at student-related and school-related activities.
For more information, contact Mr. Kevin T. Wright, Supervisor of Instruction for Social Studies, by telephone at 301-475-5511, ext. 32128, or by e-mail at ktwright@smcps.org.